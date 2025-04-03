Doctor's orders! When to watch The Pitt season 1 finale on Max

It's been a long and challenging shift for Dr. Robby this season on The Pitt, but his 15-hour workday is finally coming to an end. The same can be said for Max's breakout hit medical drama procedural, which concludes its blockbuster 15-episode season on April 10. After leaving us all hooked week in and week out, The Pitt season 1 signs off with its season finale. Doesn't time fly when you're watching one of the most captivating and pulse-pounding shows currently on TV?

The Pitt, which comes from ER producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill, premiered in January 2025 and slowly but surely became a word-of-mouth sensation across its aptly lengthy season. ER alum Noah Wyle plays senior attending Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, who leads his team in a busy Pittsburgh emergency room through a grueling 15-hour shift. The series throws fans right into the action as each episode takes place in real time.

Like me, you're probably dreading The Pitt season 1 finale because that means your weekly TV treat will be on hiatus and the waiting begins for season 2. But at the same time, we don't want to miss a single minute of the finale, right? The Pitt season 1 episode 15, the season finale, premieres on Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Max. Unlike other streamers beefing up finale episodes, the season finale is expected to follow suit and run between 40-50 minutes.

Here's a closer look at the release times for The Pitt season finale in the United States:

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET

Central Time: 8 p.m. CT

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT

Noah Wyle in The Pitt on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Across the first season, Robby and his team have tackled a number of devastating cases and were able to save many lives. But the team also lost some patients along the way, which causes Robby to finally break down in episode 13. One of the biggest cases of the season was the Pittfest shooting, a mass casualty event that saw an increased influx of patients being admitted into the emergency room. It's been a non-stop season up until the very last hour.

In the penultimate episode of the season, which airs on Thursday, April 3, The Pitt continues its gripping trend of covering medical cases that are currently in the headlines. Episode 14 deals with a young boy suffering from a case of measles, which seems to be worsened by the fact that he didn't receive a vaccination against the disease. Apparently, the episode was written before an outbreak occurred in Texas, but the episode once again proves the timeliness of this show.

The Pitt fans couldn't even begin to guess what the season 1 finale could have in store for not only the characters and the medical cases but with how season 2 could be set up. It's been said that the series will continue its real-time formatting in the second season, though the next season won't pick up the very next day. There will be a time jump between seasons 1 and 2, but the powers that be haven't yet revealed how much time will elapse between this shift and the next.

However, there's some exciting good news for fans about the wait for season 2. While we will be waiting for season 2 to premiere on Max, we won't be waiting for very long. Max boss Casey Bloys promised that The Pitt season 2 will premiere in January 2026, which means filming could and should pick back up sometime this summer. And with all of the Emmy buzz surrounding the series, we could be seeing the cast back together at the ceremony this fall. Maybe they'll even tease spoilers!

The Pitt season 1 finale premieres Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Max.