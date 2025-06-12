The Pitt season 2 adds its first new characters to the cast

One of the most highly anticipated shows making a comeback is The Pitt. Fortunately for fans, the wait won’t be too long. The Pitt season 2 is officially set to premiere on HBO Max in January 2026. But that’s not the only exciting news. The hit medical drama has just revealed its first new cast members for the upcoming season, promising fresh faces and new storylines ahead.

According to Deadline, The Pitt is expanding its cast for season 2 by adding four new recurring cast members. Charles Baker (Breaking Bad, Perry Mason), Irene Choi (Insatiable, Truth Be Told), Laëtitia Hollard, and Lucas Iverson have all been cast in the medical drama's second installment. Each actor will portray a new character.

Baker will reportedly play Troy, an unhoused man who becomes a patient in the emergency department (ED). Choi takes on the character of Joy, a knowledgeable third-year medical student who has strong boundaries and a deep understanding of medicine that often explores its darker, more unsettling aspects. Then, there's Hollard’s character, Emma, a recent nursing school graduate who is perceived by some as being inexperienced or naive. Last but not least is Iverson, who will play James, a fourth-year medical student.

The Pitt season 2 will consist of 15 episodes like the first season, and will feature a slight time jump. The second season will take place 10 months after the events of season 1 and will be set over a Fourth of July weekend.

Noah Wyle is confirmed to return as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. Also expected to come back are Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon, Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi, Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbott, Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos, Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King, Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans, Ayesha Harris as Dr. Parker Ellis, and others.

Series creator R. Scott Gemmill previously revealed in an interview with TVLine that The Pitt season 2 will pick up on Dr. Langdon’s first day back at work, months after being told by Dr. Robby that he has to go to rehab because of his drug addiction. Besides continuing to follow Dr. Robby and the rest of the emergency department staff through another intense, real-time shift, viewers will also get to follow Dr. Langdon's journey and see how he reconnects with his coworkers and reintegrates into the hospital environment.

We'll get back to you with more information on The Pitt season 2