The Pitt is setting one fan-favorite character up for a downfall

The Pitt is setting up a devastating moment for one of the show's most likable characters. After debuting as one of the best new shows of 2025, The Pitt season 2 returns with a new shift inside the busy Pittsburgh emergency room and welcomes back the dedicated medical staff who deal with endless patients.

The Pitt season 2 is already filled with plenty of drama in its first few episodes. While there are certain to be a lot of twists and turns in the rest of the season, one storyline is shaping up to deal a big blow to one of the standout characters in the HBO series.

Taylor Dearden in The Pitt on Max

Dr. Mel will inevitably make a huge mistake

Dr. Melissa "Mel" King (Tyler Dearden) was introduced in season 1 of The Pitt as one of the new residents, quickly proving herself to be the most talented of the young doctors. She is extremely knowledgeable about medical cases, works well under pressure, and has genuine empathy for her patients. However, The Pitt season 2 seems bent on dealing her a devastating blow.

In the first episode of The Pitt season 2, we see a more distracted and less confident Dr. Mel than we had seen before. She explains that it comes from her constant worry over an upcoming malpractice lawsuit in which she was named as one of the defendants.

Despite her concerns, her colleagues, including the veteran Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle), have repeatedly assured her that these lawsuits are just part of the job. They insist that they have been through many before, and it has never been an issue. Indeed, the lawsuit itself will likely not be an issue, but rather that it will continue to distract Dr. Mel until she makes a mistake that is serious.

With Dr. Mel's constant concern and the way in which the other characters are downplaying it, there is no way this storyline is going to be resolved with Dr. Mel simply learning that the case was dismissed. She continues to be distracted, and it is likely going to lead to her making a poor decision. Unlike the lawsuit, this will be serious enough that her colleagues can't reassure her that it will all be alright.

The Pitt - Mel looks on as Kiara and Carlson interview Drew. (Warrick Page/MAX)

Dr. Mel needs a bit of a downfall

Dr. Mel is one of the best characters in The Pitt, which is why seeing her mess up is such a vital part of her future. It was great seeing her enter the hospital as a timid and somewhat awkward doctor who gradually proves herself to be an impressive doctor. On top of it all, she was also a kind, generous, and selfless person.

Having such a seemingly "perfect" character makes it easy to root for Dr. Mel, but it also risks becoming dull. Great characters need flaws and challenges to overcome. Given what we've seen from her so far, it will be really interesting to see how she will deal with the seemingly inevitable setback that is coming.

The setback will make Dr. Mel a more interesting person going forward. She can either continue to fall apart with this possible blow to her confidence while also setting up a path for her to redeem herself. However, regardless of how she handles it in the end, it will remind audiences that she is human and makes mistakes.