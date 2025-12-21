5 best new shows of 2025

Among the many new shows that debuted in 2025, these quickly earned their place among the best series on television. 2025 was another excellent year for television, with great shows for everyone. While hit series like The White Lotus and Severance made their anticipated returns, some of the most talked-about series were new to viewers this year.

It is telling that 2025 included too many great new shows to name. From the absurd comedy The Chair Company to the animated gem Common Side Effects to the thrilling mystery Dept. Q, there were plenty of great freshman series that deserve to be watched. However, these new releases that we couldn't stop thinking about in 2025.

The Pitt

There have been so many medical dramas over the years that it was hard to imagine anything new could be explored in the drama. However, The Pitt created perhaps the most intense and gripping story of medical professionals ever put on screen. It follows the medical staff of a Pittsburgh hospital during one harrowing 15-hour shift.

The series reunited ER creator John Wells with one of that show's stars, Noah Wyle, who gives a career-best performance. It is a completely immersive series with some astounding technical work. It is also a homage to the medical professionals who give their all to these jobs, which take a heavy toll at times. The second season of The Pitt is set to premiere in January and is already one of HBO's most anticipated shows of 2026.

The Studio

While the likes of The Bear and Hacks are still big hits, The Studio has emerged as the best comedy on television right now. The series is a hilarious look behind the scenes of a fictional Hollywood studio as Seth Rogen's Matt Remick becomes the newest boss. However, he soon finds that fulfilling his dream of making great movies is not as easy as it seems.

The Apple TV+ show surprisingly puts audiences on the edge of their seats with long takes and chaotic atmosphere that shows the unending mayhem of the movie industry. Rogen is as funny as ever, and he is supported by a wonderful cast that also includes some standout cameos from the likes of Ron Howard, Sarah Polley, and Martin Scorsese.

Task

Task was another exciting series from HBO in 2025, as it was Brad Ingelsby's follow-up to his acclaimed crime series Mare of Easttown. Like that series, Task is a show about crime impacting a community. However, it is also a very different kind of story, following two protagonists on opposite sides of the law.

Tom Pelphrey and Mark Ruffalo are both sensational as a robber and a cop, respectively, who find themselves on a collision course. The crime aspects of the series are intense and thrilling, but it also works effectively as a family drama, exploring the lives of those who feel they have no alternative but to turn to crime. It is another great crime show from HBO, but one that also boldly stands apart.

Pluribus

After delivering both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, it is no surprise that Vince Gilligan's new series became one of the most anticipated of the year. Pluribus achieves the rare feat of living up to expectations while also delivering something totally different. Rhea Seehorn stars as one of the only people on the planet who is not united into a hive mind after an alien invasion.

Pluribus is a bold sci-fi concept that could easily have gone wrong. However, it manages to handle its big concept with a grounded and accessible feel that is still fascinating. It is also a show that inspires deeper looks, as it can be seen as a discussion on everything from artificial intelligence to the relatable issue of loneliness.

Adolescence

While many of these shows were already hugely anticipated, Adolescence seemed to come out of nowhere to become the most talked-about series of the year. The Netflix original series is a dark and intimate story about a young boy who is accused of murder and how his parents come to terms with this fact.

It is impossible to talk about Adolescence without talking about the technical wizardry of presenting the entire series as if it is one long take. It is an impressive feat that adds tremendous tension to the story. However, the series is a triumph beyond that, especially with the performances of Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and Owen Cooper, all of whom won Emmys for their roles.