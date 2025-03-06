The Recruit creator speaks out after shocking cancellation

They say all good things come to an end, but we definitely didn't expect this good thing to come to an end so soon. The news of The Recruit's cancellation after two seasons on Netflix came as a shock on March 5 when cast member Colton Dunn dropped the bombshell on social media. The cancellation was later confirmed in the press and then again by series creator Alexi Hawley.

Following the release of The Recruit season 2 in January 2025, Hawley had shared a "super promising" update on the prospect of returning for a third season. Unfortunately, a season 3 renewal didn't come to fruition after the show's viewership decrease in season 2. In his extensive statement about the cancellation, he mentioned completion rates as a concern even back in season 1.

The Recruit season 3 isn't happening, confirmed by creator

In his letter posted on various social media platforms, Hawley gives a behind-the-scenes history of The Recruit's complicated journey to the small screen. He mentions that it wasn't easy to get the show greenlit, and it was even more stressful creating the show itself. But what he explains is a labor of love that the cast and crew all enjoyed making. Fans enjoyed watching, too.

"Is two seasons and a movie a thing? Cause we'd all be there in a heartbeat. If not, man we left it all on the field. FOr those who haven't watched, dive in. I swear to God you'll enjoy the ride. In an age of shows that feel like homework, The Recruit is a blast that has stakes and humor and hardcore action which will keep you leaning forward."

Hawley references the "six seasons and a movie" joke from Community that became a popular campaign for underrated shows to extend their runs when he mentions "two seasons and a movie." He also makes an incredible pitch for those who haven't tuned into the series to take the plunge. It's a necessary reminder that just because a show was canceled, that doesn't mean it isn't worth watching anymore. Great things can still be discovered even if they're incomplete.

Read Hawley's full statement about the cancellation below:

A love letter to The Recruit... pic.twitter.com/0w54nrifvc — Alexi Hawley (@AlexiHawley) March 6, 2025

Honestly, a movie isn't a bad idea for this kind of show. Who couldn't see Noah Centineo back in action as Owen Hendricks for a standalone movie set within the world of The Recruit? But if Netflix isn't down to make season 3 and hasn't already announced some sort of continuation, it's unlikely there's anything like a movie on the table. Dunn was right; this really is a bummer!

All told, The Recruit ends its run with just two seasons that total 14 episodes. That's barely a full season of television by broadcast standards, and it's unfortunate to see the series go before its time. The spy thriller had so much potential, but season 2 debuted to a meager 5.9 million views in its first four days. Sadly, that figure didn't increase much in the shadow of The Night Agent season 2.

In fact, Netflix could have likely avoided The Recruit season 2 posting disappointing numbers if the season hadn't been released just one week after the much more popular Netflix original action series The Night Agent. Dropping the shows back-to-back seemed like a potentially good move that could have been beneficial, but clearly it backfired at the cost of The Recruit.

Sadly, the season 2 finale now acts as the series finale, and that's the last time we'll see Owen Hendricks. The cancellation of The Recruit comes on the heels of the speedy renewal of the streamer's new hit comedy series Running Point, which stars Kate Hudson and comes from Mindy Kaling. The comedy nabbed a season 2 pickup only one week after its premiere.