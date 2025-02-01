One week after The Night Agent kicked and punched back into the Netflix top 10 with its second season, The Recruit barreled in right behind with its own second season. Both of the hit Netflix original spy shows have been on hiatus for nearly two years or, in the case of the Noah Centineo-led series, over two years. Finally, they're back, action-packed, and wowing viewers.

Taking a cue from The Night Agent's Peter Sutherland, The Recruit's Owen Hendrick kicks off season 2 with a new mission that takes him over to South Korea. Still cleaning up his mess from season 1 and all of its aftermath (he's not quite the office favorite at the CIA), Owen can't help but make new messes as he spearheads a graymail case and helps a NIS agent reunite with his kidnapped wife.

But unlike The Night Agent, Centineo's spy drama didn't go into its second season premiere with a season 3 renewal already under its belt. The Night Agent landed its season 3 pickup in October 2024, months agead of season 2's January bow. Unfortunately, as of The Recruit season 2 dropping on Jan. 30, Netflix hasn't ordered season 3. However, the show's creator has a hopeful update.

The Recruit. (L to R) Shin Do-hyun as Yoo Jin Lee, Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in Episode 201 of The Recruit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit creator feels positive about season 3

In a new post-mortem interview about season 2 and all of its various plot twists, creator and showrunner Alex Hawley addressed questions from Deadline about the status of The Recruit season 3. He shared that he and the writers have not started a writer's room for season 3 and aren't working on any scripts for the potential new episodes. But he's feeling good about the future.

Perhaps the most promising update possible, Hawley told Deadline that while he and the creative teaming are awaiting word from Netflix, the streamer has "a lot of goodwill" for the show. He even admitted that the streamer loves Centineo, who starred in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy, even recently reprising his role in spinoff series XO, Kitty.

Here's what Hawley said to Deadline about the prospects of season 3:

"We’re waiting for Netflix to officially do their thing with it. There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is. So, I’m feeling super positive about it, as positive as you can feel in this town at this time."

Some fans might have been concerned about season 2's six-episode order, which was a two-episode decrease from season 1, and believed that The Recruit could be headed toward cancellation. It's worth noting that fellow Netflix original series The Diplomat also had a two-episode decrease for its own second season and still landed a season 3 renewal. Sometimes these things are unrelated.

Netflix typically measures a show's viewership across its opening weekend and first month of release, looking also at completion rates and measuring these numbers against budget. There are a lot of factors in play when it comes to Netflix's decision to either renew or cancel a show. One day after release, The Recruit's already rising on the top 10. I'd mirror Hawley's sentiments and say the outlook looks positive.

The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in Episode 206 of The Recruit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

What's more, Hawley opened up with Deadline, too, about where he would like to take the story, both figuratively and geographically, should Netflix order season 3. He has his sights set on taking Owen to either Latin America or Africa, and after the events of the season 2 finale, that's a definite possibility now that his attitude toward his job has evolved.

Without giving away too many spoilers (check out our recaps for those), Owen had been prepared to walk away from his job at the CIA after everything he had been through in his short time as a CIA lawyer. But after the many dangerous but enlightening turns the season took as he worked with Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo), he second guesses that decision — though without the knowledge of what could come next from his coworkers.

Until the official word comes from Netflix about season 3, keep watching the second season and wish for some good news. Honestly, Netflix would be silly to cancel The Recruit. If there's one thing the show has taught us, it's to never count out Owen Hendricks. He can surprise you with his tenacity, so let's hope he keeps that energy for a season 3 renewal.

Watch The Recruit only on Netflix.