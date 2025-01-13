The Recruit isn't the only major Netflix show Noah Centineo stars in this January!

January has been off to a strong start with new Netflix releases like Missing You, Selling the City, and American Primeval. But we’re especially excited for the middle and end of the month, as that's when two major Netflix shows are returning with new seasons. And guess what? Noah Centineo will appear in both!

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in Episode 205 of The Recruit | Netflix

One of those shows is the smash-hit spy adventure series The Recruit. After a painfully long wait, The Recruit season 2 will finally land on Netflix with its six episodes on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. In this brand-new season, we'll see Noah reprise his role as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, who finds himself caught up once again in the world of espionage. Only this time, everything's happening in South Korea.

Also returning this season are Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, and several others. Regarding who's joining the cast, you have actors such as Teo Yoo, Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Shin Do-hyun, etc.

But wait! What about the other big Netflix show we were saying that you can expect this month? Well, that show would be XO, Kitty. The hit teen series is set to return with its second season on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. The last time we saw Kitty (Anna Cathcart), she was on a plane headed back to her hometown after being expelled from KISS in the season 1 finale.

(L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Gia Kim as Yuri Han in episode 203 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty is back at KISS for her second semester, thanks to Yuri. But this time, she’s determined to do things differently. She’s single for the first time in a while and wants to avoid drama at all costs. However, she's not against casual dating. She's now comfortable with her bisexuality, and she's ready to explore her options. That's if she can get over her crush on Yuri.

In December 2024, Netflix dropped the official trailer for XO, Kitty season 2, and guess who made an appearance. Noah Centineo! If you weren't aware, XO, Kitty is a spinoff television series to the To All the Boys film trilogy. Noah played the role of Peter, the boyfriend of Kitty’s middle sister, Lara Jean, in the movies. In XO, Kitty season 2, he will make a cameo by reprising his role as Peter. Man, it feels good to know that we finally got a cameo from one of the original cast members!

The trailer doesn't spoil much about Peter's cameo other than he somehow arrives in South Korea and reunites with Kitty. The last clip in the trailer looks to show him comforting and encouraging her. He tells Kitty, "You are Kitty Song frickin' Covey. Don't you forget it."

Kitty doesn't look too happy in the clip, so I'm curious about what happened. Could her casual dating experience not have gone the way she'd like? Is she still struggling with her feelings for Yuri? Or, could her sad countenance have something to do with Min Ho or Dae? Whatever the cause, it’s comforting to know Peter is there to support her!

Besides Cathcart returning as Kitty, you can also expect the return of Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, and Regan Aliyah in the second season. This season also sees the addition of three new cast members: Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, and Joshua Lee.

You can catch Noah Centineo in The Recruit season 2 and XO, Kitty season 2, both releasing on Netflix this January!