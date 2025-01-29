The long wait for more Noah Centineo on your screen is nearly over! Even though The Recruit first premiered on Netflix in December 2022 and was renewed shortly after in January 2023, the follow-up season was ultimately delayed due to the impacts of the actors' and writers' strikes, but at long last, Owen Hendricks has returned for more spy adventures... or misadventures, more accurately.

The Recruit season 2 makes its official premiere on Thursday, Jan. 30, just one week after the high-profile release of fellow Netflix original action thriller The Night Agent season 2. The new season, which features a shorter season of just six episodes (a bummer!), promises even more huge messes for Owen to clean up. But when can you start watching and what should you expect?

The Recruit season 2 release date and time

The Recruit. (L to R) Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin, Angel Parker as Dawn Gilbane, Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens in Episode 201 of The Recruit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

As mentioned above, The Recruit season 2 premieres on Thursday, Jan. 30 on Netflix. In the United States, all six episodes drop at midnight PT and at 3 a.m. ET. Obviously, that's late (or early, depending on how you look at it) to stay up and start your binge-watch. Personally, I would save the season to watch all in one sitting over the weekend, or at least start watching on Friday night.

Other countries around the world have the opportunity to start watching a much more reasonable hour than midnight or the middle of the night. In the UK, you can start streaming in the morning before school or work, while in other areas, you can kick back in the evening. Those in Hawaii can even start watching season 2 during primetime.

Check out The Recruit season 2 release times based on your time zone in the table below!

Location Release Time Release Date Hawaii 9:00 p.m. HST Wednesday, Jan. 29 Alaska 11:00 p.m. AKDT Wednesday, Jan. 29 West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Thursday, Jan. 30 Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT Thursday, Jan. 30 East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 30 Brazil 5:00 a.m. BT Thursday, Jan. 30 England/Ireland/France 8:00 a.m. BST Thursday, Jan. 30 Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, Jan. 30 South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Thursday, Jan. 30 Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST Thursday, Jan. 30 India 12:30 p.m. IST Thursday, Jan. 30 South Korea 5:00 p.m. KT Thursday, Jan. 30 Sydney, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST Thursday, Jan. 30

What happened in The Recruit season 1?

The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in episode 105 of The Recruit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

In the first season of The Recruit, young lawyer Owen Hendricks, played by Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo, begins working for the CIA. He becomes involved with a graymail case, in which Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) uses Owen's naiveté against him to help free her from prison. Before long, Owen becomes a central figure in a matter of national security and international politics, a dangerous situation that a fresh CIA lawyer typically wouldn't be involved in.

Throughout the season, Owen's mission doesn't go as planned and it creates a mess with wide-ranging impacts. In the season finale, Owen and Max are tied up in a basement when the mysterious blonde woman Owen had been hitting it off with arrives and shoots Max dead. She's revealed to be Max's daughter, played by Maddie Hasson and known as Karolina in season 1 and as Nichka in season 2. She's not going to be an easy one to get past in the new episodes!

The Recruit season 2 trailer and synopsis

Based on the season 2 trailer, it's well worth the over-two-year wait. Who else forgot that this show doesn't only bring captivating action but also some great humor? The Recruit season 2 looks like so much fun as we're thrown right back into the deep end with Owen as he makes his way to South Korea for a new mission that his him working alongside a new character named Jang Ku (Teo Yoo). As always, Owen gets himself into life or death situations while trying to save the day.

Check out the official season 2 synopsis via Netflix:

"Season Two of The Recruit finds CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency."

It's intriguing to find out how The Recruit will maneuver past certain cliffhangers from season 1, namely Max's death, and what storylines will carry over. For the most part, the trailer and synopsis seem to suggest a completely different storyline, though you can't deny that the past will cast a large shadow over Owen's present and future. We'll be joining him for every second of his new adventure, so make sure not to miss a second of the action beginning on Jan. 30!

Watch The Recruit only on Netflix.