The Sandman season 2 release time on Netflix, preview, and what to expect

If you can believe it, there's only one new show premiering on Netflix and streaming during the week of Fourth of July weekend, but it's a pretty massive one. It's time to start saying our goodbyes to Netflix's original fantasy drama series The Sandman, as the second and final season kicks off with the release of volume 1 during the summer holiday weekend.

The wait for the hit supernatural horror series' follow-up season has been longer than anticipated. Since the premiere of The Sandman back in August 2022, almost three years will have elapsed by the time we're binge-watching season 2 on Netflix. That's a long time, but thankfully, the streamer is allowing fans to savor the final run with a two-part release.

What time The Sandman season 2 releases on Netflix

The Sandman season 2 volume 1 premieres on Thursday, July 3, 2025 on Netflix. The six-episode first part of the final season drops at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, which is pretty late to stay up to start binge-watching the final episodes. While other time zones around the world will be able to watching in either the evening, morning, or afternoon, the United States gets the episodes overnight.

It's probably best to begin watching season 2 volume 1 on Thursday evening, maybe even on Friday, which is the Fourth of July. A lot of us have a long weekend, giving us plenty of time to spread out those six episodes. Three weeks later (not three years!), the next batch of five episodes arrives on Thursday, July 24 and will be released at the the same time (3 a.m. ET / midnight PT).

Take a closer look at when each volume (and the bonus episode!) is released on Netflix:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "Season of Mists" Thursday, July 3 Episode 2 "The Ruler of Hell" Thursday, July 3 Episode 3 "More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold" Thursday, July 3 Episode 4 "Brief Lives" Thursday, July 3 Episode 5 "The Song of Orpheus" Thursday, July 3 Episode 6 "Family Blood" Thursday, July 3 Episode 7 "Time and Night" Thursday, July 24 Episode 8 "Fuel for the Fire" Thursday, July 24 Episode 9 "The Kindly Ones" Thursday, July 24 Episode 10 "Long Live the King" Thursday, July 24 Episode 11 "A Tale of Graceful Ends" Thursday, July 24 Episode 12 "Death: The High Cost of Living" Thursday, July 31

But after the series seemingly comes to an end on July 24, it's still not over yet! Netflix revealed last month that there's a bonus episode centered around Death set for release on Thursday, July 31. While fans believed there would be only 11 episodes in the second and final season, just like the first season, the bonus episode brings the second season to 12 episodes total.

The Sandman season 2 trailer and what to expect

Ahead of The Sandman season 2's release, Netflix unveiled the full trailer in late June to give fans a taste of what's to come. The trailer teases more incredible special effects that bring Dream's larger-than-life story to its epic conclusion. It's dark and magical and a visual spectacular that will have fans glued to the edge of their seats. Seriously, watch the trailer and try not to marvel!

In the final episodes, Dream (Tom Sturridge) continues his journey to protect not only himself but his realm and the world at large from the difficult decisions he has been forced to make. Throughout the final season, Dream will confront various friends, enemies, monsters, and other figures he's encountered in order gain forgiveness and reverse the damage that he has caused.

The Sandman season 2 promises a captivating and powerful final run with all the characters we know and love and even some new ones we'll come to adore. It's bittersweet that the series is coming to an end, but it's super exciting that we will get to see the saga off with an 11-episode season and a bonus installment especially for fans. Don't miss your chance to see how the series comes to and end!

