5 thoughts I have before every episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (but I'm still here for the drama)

I’ve binged the first two seasons of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to get ready for season 3. And let me say that I’m obsessed.

This whole series is a mess. It’s packed with drama, arguments, and a few TikToks, and I do have to worry for some of the families as they go through the highs and lows of the two seasons. Sometimes, I don’t know whether I’m more invested in the drama on screen or figuring out what they’re referring to online, but that’s part of the fun, right?

Despite the fun, I do have a few thoughts going into and during every single episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. They’re always the same thoughts, so let’s get into it.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - “The Book of Rumors” - Dakota confronts Mayci, an unexpected guest makes a splash, and the girls’ futures with #MomTok are on the line in this explosive season finale. (Disney/Natalie Cass) MAYCI NEELEY, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS, LAYLA TAYLOR

Why at a big event each time in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Whenever one person in the group has a beef with another member, they decide to “clear the air” during a big event. Whether it’s Layla’s divorce party or her birthday, or whether it’s a girls’ trip or Mikayla’s birthday, they all seem to think that this is a great time to clear the air and speak their piece.

Look, I get that this is done for drama. I do have to wonder if some of them stand up and say, “please can my event not get ruined for once?” I have to question whether that happened at Mayci’s Baby Mama grand opening. While there was a bit of drama with the girls getting together to unfollow Whitney if she didn’t walk in, nobody came in to clear the air with anyone, as if it was respected that it couldn’t happen at a business event compared to a personal one.

Why a secret confession box?

Look, whenever there is a box for questions or to write truths anonymously, they end up building into something dramatic. They’re supposed to be a bit of fun, but each time, they’ve led to some sort of drama. The first season saw Demi and Taylor end up arguing after people went after Whitney first, and then the second one saw the ‘confession’ of “I think Jen is fake.”

What gets me is that Mayci thought it would be a good idea the second time. How was that ever going to be a good idea when she saw what it turned into the first time? I sometimes have to wonder if anyone thinks before they come up with these ideas.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 1 - The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace? (Disney/Fred Hayes) MAYCI NEELEY, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS

Why create that guest list?

I guess this was more about the Halloween party in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2, but there have been a few times where I’ve wondered why anyone would have the guest list that they do. In fact, as much as I dislike Demi, her decision to uninvite Taylor from the Christmas party made the most sense, and Liann should not have turned up to it!

But, let’s be honest; most of the time, the women don’t quite think of what the guest list is going to do. Jessi thought it would be a good idea to invite Miranda’s ex and his new girlfriend to the Halloween party, and it immediately turned into a Dumpster fire that the cops turned up to. It’s time to rethink plans to avoid too much drama.

Will there be TikToks this time in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

This group of women are the face of #MomTok, and yet, we barely ever see them get together to make their TikToks. When the series first started, we saw them do a few here and there. The big ones often happened on the big trips, and that made a lot of sense as it’s when everyone has time to do something.

The second season barely had any TikTok moments. Even individually, there weren’t too many happening, making it look like the group aren’t really all that active on social media after all. In fact, it came up at the end of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2, with the group asking when the last time they made a group TikTok was, and it was way too long ago. Can we see their businesses again?

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 3: Cast and tastemakers attend a special event celebrating the series premiere of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” on Tuesday, September 3 in Los Angeles, CA. (Disney/Ashley Rose Ramirez) WHITNEY LEAVITT, TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL, DEMI ENGEMANN, LAYLA TAYLOR, MAYCI NEELEY, JESSI NGATIKAURA, JENN AFFLECK, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS

Who’s leaving #MomTok now?

I think we always see someone threaten to leave #MomTok. Throughout the first season, it was focused on Whitney. As she realized that the group wasn’t going to pick her, she threw her toys out of the buggy and left the group chat, unfollowed everyone, and stepped away from #MomTok.

Well, the second season saw her want to come back in. It also saw Miranda want to rejoin. So, who wanted out? Well, we had Jen at one point, but I am going to reserve any judgment considering what she was going through at the time. After that, it was Demi, who decided to create an ultimatum that backfired on her. So, I do go into each episode now wondering who wants to leave next!

Despite all the questions, I’m here for the drama, and I’m ready for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 in November!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu.