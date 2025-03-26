We already knew that we would be heading back to Cousins Beach in July 2025, but we finally know when the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will begin rolling out.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the release date in the banner of the show's official social media account overnight on Wednesday, March 26, which was reverted back from the season 3 poster to the season 2 poster thereafter.

According to the season 3 promotional banner fans spotted, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres on Thursday, July 17.

Obviously, that hasn't been announced or confirmed by Prime Video as of this writing and is still subject to change. The show was previously released worldwide on Prime Video on Fridays, though the episodes dropped earlier on Thursday evenings in the U.S.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premiere date revealed

When Amazon announced earlier this month that The Summer I Turned Pretty would end with season 3, which fans had predicted would happen, and revealed the season would kicked off in July, we suggested which week the season could premiere. It wouldn't be the worst idea to premiere season 3 around the Fourth of July holiday, but starting in mid-July makes sense.

Sure, it's a bit later than some fans would have preferred. Some might have even preferred a June premiere date in line with the first season. But it's worth noting that if July 17 is in fact the premiere date, it's right on target with season 2, which premiered on July 14, 2023.

Don't forget, this time around, we have 11 episodes to enjoy. That's an increase of three episodes from season 2 and should make for a longer run that could last through late August or early September. The release plans haven't been revealed yet, but season 2 began with three episodes then transitioned one episode weekly.

No matter when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 officially premiered (and we hope that it's actually July 17), it's going to be the television event of the summer. Everyone will be tuning into to see what happens between Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad and whether Jenny Han changed the ending from the books. Keep checking for more official updates as summer quickly nears!

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres in July 2025 on Prime