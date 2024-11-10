The Sweetpea finale is soon! (When to watch the bloodthirsty conclusion on Starz)
Man, it's been a crazy and bloody ride as we've gone on this murderous journey with Rhiannon in Sweetpea on Starz. After her violent rage sprung out, all because of her high school bully Julia, in a surprising turn of events the two started working together and came to a sort of truce in episode 5.
Is that truce going to hold up? Is Julia really safe from Rhiannon? We may get the answers to all those questions in the finale! So when is that going to be exactly? It's not very far now. The Sweetpea finale premieres Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 on Starz. Since the beginning, we've known that the season is only six episodes long.
How to watch the Sweetpea finale
If you watch via the app, then the last episode comes out at 12 a.m. ET. Because of the time zone differences, that actually means the episode will be available to watch on Thursday the night before at 11 p.m. CT if you're in the midwest and as early as 9 p.m. PT on the west coast. Otherwise, the Sweetpea finale is also going to air on the Starz channel at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.
Starz is available with cable packages, as well as add-ons through Prime Video. However, you can of course also subscribe to the network's streaming service to tune in to the Ella Purnell series, as well as other great shows like Outlander! We provided the instructions on how to sign up below:
How to sign up for Starz
- Visit the Starz sign up page
- Create an account with an email and password
- Enter payment information to subscribe for $10.00/month
- Start streaming!
The Sweetpea finale is titled "Life 2.0," and based on the synopsis, things might be looknig up for Rhiannon. But she might lose something in the process, as the description teases. It's likely she'll get away with what she's done. But perhaps that will still come with a high price to pay. I can't wait to see how everything plays out!
The Sweetpea finale premieres Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 on Starz.