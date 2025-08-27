The mission is only getting started in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (release schedule)

It’s been one hell of a wait for more of The Terminal List. While the new series isn’t a second season, it is set in the same universe as the Chris Pratt series. In fact, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series to the 2022 Prime Video series.

Taylor Kitsch reprises his role as Ben Edwards, who we know is a CIA Ground Branch operative in The Terminal List. That’s not where he started out, though. We learn that he’s a respected Chief Special Warfare Operative with the SEALs, who is dishonorably discharged and recruited by the CIA afterward.

This is the story of how it all played out. And it’s not just about Ben. We also get to meet Lieutenant Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper), another SEAL with familial connections to the Selous Scouts. Originally from Rhodesia, he isn’t too happy about the idea of working with the CIA, but he realizes that this is a must, and not just in the hope of turning his dishonorable discharge into an honorable one.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf release schedule

The episodes of the new series drop on Wednesdays on Prime Video. Gone are the days when a release means that it’s going to be a day early. Remember when the times were always midnight British time, which meant we’d get episodes five-to-eight-hours earlier?

Now, the episodes drop at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET like so many other streaming platforms. The good news is that all the episodes will be ready for you when you wake up, or as you end your day of work. If you can stay up, though, this is a show worth waiting up for!

The first three episodes dropped at once on Wednesday, Aug. 27. After that, episodes will be released once a week until the finale on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Take a look at the full release schedule:

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series

It was always clear when Chris Pratt’s James Reece turned to Ben Edwards in The Terminal List that there was something big to Ben’s story. This is a chance to learn what that is, first finding out why he was stripped of his bird in the first place.

We get a much darker side of war, showing just how personal feelings can end up overpowerful the rules of engagement. And no, this isn’t a series that’s created to make us feel sorry for Ben in any way. We get a look at how he owns what he does, but how he focuses on getting revenge at the same time.

There’s a rawness to the story, especially in the first episode as we see the power that ISIS could have over people. This is a series you’ll end up pulled into each week as the seven episodes air.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf airs Wednesdays on Prime Video.