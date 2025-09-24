The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale recap: Can Ben and co. prove their innocence?

We knew the one thing The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 needed to do was tell us how Ben Edwards ended up working with the CIA. It seemed to do that all the way until the end of episode 6. Now, the The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale delves into the aftermath of the burn.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1, episode 7.

The episode opens three months after the burn that happened at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1, episode 6. However, it’s quick to see how Ben, Mo, and Landry aren’t hunted down. Hastings goes on record to share everything that Jed Haverford has done, and it’s not too surprising to find out that he’s been fired.

Ben Edwards takes matters into his own hands

However, Ben still has the nuclear bearings, and Jed wants them. For three months, he’s lived off the grid, but it’s not in hiding. It’s to give him time to put his plan together.

As we see him building trenches and laying boobytraps, we also head back to Reece, who finds a letter from Ben, apologizing for how it all went down. We also see Ben try to make amends of some sort, sending the petition for divorce to his wife with an apology about not coming home, and calling Reece to apologize for what he’s done, but encourage him to speak with Mo or Landry.

With that, Ben gets in touch with Tal to set up everything that’s needed to take down Haverford’s men. He turns off his VPN, and Haverford sends a team to take out Ben. Of course, he’s set his house up to protect himself, giving Tal the 15 minutes she needs for Haverford and Cyrus to get in touch to get ammo to use against the two of them.

It all seems to work out well, until Ben is shot in the side. Just as it looks like he’s surrounded and done for, Reece and his men file in and take out the rest of the bad guys. Ben is stitched up, and it’s time for Ben to go the rest of the way. He can’t do it with his Brothers, though, but he has Mo and Landry.

Dar Salim (Mohammed Farooq) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

It’s time to take out everyone in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Landry and Mo are ready for the next steps. As Landry takes out one of the guys linked to the entire situation to give Iran nuclear technology, Mo manages to get some sort of revenge against Cyrus. Cyrus is led to his car, where Mo is able to place a bomb on the top of it, taking out Cyrus in the exact same way that Eliza was taken out.

Speaking of Eliza, I honestly thought it would turn out that she hadn’t died after all, since we only saw a hand, but that death earlier in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf happened. Ben was able to get the book Eliza had been looking at to Eliza’s daughter in Tel Aviv. It’s a cute moment that shows Ben did trust Eliza in the end.

Now Ben is able to face Haverford, where he just wants to know why Haverford did all of this. It turns out that Haverford wanted Iran to get nuclear technology so that someone would move in and take the country out. For years, America made terrorism possible, and he knew that Israel wouldn’t stand for it, which was why he was working with Mossad.

It seemed like the perfect plan, and maybe Haverford would have gotten away with it. However, Tal had all the logs of Haverford’s chats with Cyrus, and everything was sent to the authorities. Haverford wouldn’t be killed and made a martyr. Instead, he would be sent to a supermax prison.

That allowed Ben to just go off and live his life on a boat. Well, it would be if Dasher didn’t turn up.

Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Prime Video

We learn how Ben became part of Ground Branch

Throughout The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, we knew we would learn how Ben went from SEAL to CIA Ground Branch. It all happens in the final moments.

Dasher comes to see Ben, sharing that he is now working for Ground Branch, and that he wants Ben to join him. After the recent events, Ben is done with the CIA, but Dasher leaves him his card in case he changes his mind.

He does change his mind. We close out The Terminal List: Dark Wolf with Ben going through the lie detector test that is part of the sign up process. When it comes to the last question about why Ben wants to join Ground Branch, she shares it’s because he belongs there, and the test reads no word of a lie.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is now available to stream in full on Prime Video.