The Three Women finale is coming up soon (Find out when to tune in on Starz)
Last week'e episode of Three Women was not an easy one to watch as the story went back to Maggie and portrayed the trial. Unfortunately, it was not in her favor and her teacher gets away with the inappropriate relationship he had with her back in Maggie's high school years. There's also the fact that her father commits suicide, a huge loss for one of our central characters. We haven't reached the finale date yet, but when is it set air?
The Three Women finale premieres Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 on Starz. Of course you can either watch on the network's app at 12 a.m. ET when new releases drop, or wait to watch the linear airing at 10 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. This will be Three Women episode 10, "her name." That does mean that tonight is not the finale, but the penultimate episode. Before we get into details about both, we shared the release times by time zone and platform below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 10 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 7 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 9 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 8 p.m. MT on Fridays
Alright, let's start with the Three Women finale on Starz first and what it's going to be about. In episode 10, "her name," the story shifts and will focus on all four women! Sloane and Richard will decide whether they can stay together; Lina "reckons with her future with Aidan;" Maggie finds a way to let the world know her name and who she is; and Gia makes a decision for herself and her baby, per the synopsis.
As for today's episode, you may have started watching it on the Starz app as it's already out and streaming! If not and it's on television you're waiting for, then you can expect the plot to go back to Sloane. And she needs to be careful because there's lots of decisions she makes here that could "destroy Sloane's life as she knows it," per the synopsis. Oof!
