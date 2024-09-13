Three Women episode release schedule: When to tune in to watch new episodes of the Starz series
Are you ready to see Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, and Gabrielle Creevy all shine in their new Starz show, Three Women? I sure am! In fact if you have the Starz app, you may have already started tuning in to the drama. To help you keep track every week, we're here to provide you a release schedule so you don't miss an episode.
Three Women premiered today, Sept. 13, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app. Some of you may have actually been able to start watching last night due to the time zone differences. However, if you're waiting to tune in to the series on TV, Three Women airs at 10 p.m. ET on the Starz channel.
There's a total of 10 episodes this season. Each week, one new installment will stream/air until the finale all the way into November. So this drama is sticking around with us throughout the fall. It can be a bit confusing, but don't worry. We broke it all down for you below!
Three Women episode release schedule
Starz app release date
- Episode 1 - Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 2 - Friday, Sept. 20 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 3 - Friday, Sept. 27 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 4 - Friday, Oct. 4 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 5 - Friday, Oct. 11 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 6 - Friday, Oct. 18 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 7 - Friday, Oct. 25 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 8 - Friday, Nov. 1 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 9 - Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 a.m. ET
- Episode 10 - Friday, Nov. 15 at 12 a.m. ET
Starz app release time
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV release date
- Episode 1 - Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Episode 2 - Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET
- Episode 3 - Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET
- Episode 4 - Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET
- Episode 5 - Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. ET
- Episode 6 - Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET
- Episode 7 - Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. ET
- Episode 8 - Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. ET
- Episode 9 - Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. ET
- Episode 10 - Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. ET
Starz linear channel on TV release time
- East coast: 10 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 7 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 9 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 8 p.m. MT on Fridays
What happens in the premiere?
Don't worry, we won't spoil anything for you if you haven't started watching the series yet. The first episode, appropriately titled "three women," introduces us to all the main characters. Gia (Woodley) is a writer who goes on a roadtrip to try and find subjects for the book she's writing. Her travels across eight years lead her to housewife Lina (Gilpin) who's starved of affection; Sloane (Wise) who has a big secret; and Maggie (Creevy) who was in a relationship with her high school teacher.
I've already watched the first episode of Three Women, and I can tell you that I really enjoyed it so far. It's an intriguing story about different circumstances for different women, all told from a female perspective. It's definitely what we need to see more of on TV nowadays!
Three Women releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.