The Traitors season 4 introduced a twist that could have been so much better

The first three episodes of The Traitors season 4 are here, and they did not disappoint. We got a world of deceit and chaos, especially thanks to the twist. However, I do think there was a flaw in the twist that was revealed right from the beginning.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from the first three episodes of The Traitors season 4.

In previous seasons — and other countries’ versions — the traitors have been picked at the Round Table. Then those traitors get to meet together on the first night, so they know who they are playing with and who they may need to protect — or throw under the bus — at a later stage.

The Traitors season 4 shook up the game a little, introducing a twist that none of us saw coming. While it made for an epic reveal at the end of episode 3, there were elements of it that were a little short-sighted.

THE TRAITORS -- "Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 -- Pictured: Secret Traitor -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

The Traitors season 4 keeps things entertaining with a secret twist

While there were still three traitors selected at the Round Table to meet later than night, The Traitors season 4 introduced a secret twist. Everyone would have a trunk opened in front of them with a card, and that card would be opened at a later time. It would tell each of them if they were the secret traitor or not.

This was a person who would work in the shadows, with not even the other traitors knowing who they were. They still got to take part in murders by making a short-list of people they wanted to see murdered that the other traitors would need to work from.

It did add a new layer of deceit. Now, even the traitors didn’t fully know who they could trust — not that they could trust each other in the first place. However, it also added a layer that became apparent at the end of the third episode.

THE TRAITORS -- "Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 -- Pictured: (l-r) Candiace Dillard Bassett, Lisa Rinna, Rob Rausch -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

The secret traitor was left out in the cold on The Traitors

At the end of The Traitors season 4 episode 3, Donna Kelce was eliminated, and as she stood up, she revealed to the group that she was the secret traitor. Without the other traitors knowing who she was, they couldn’t step in to protect her as many accused her of being a traitor.

Now, in a way, it did add a layer. After all, traitors can end up finding themselves on their own by the end, but they have usually developed an alliance with a few people who are faithfuls to avoid too many issues. Donna just didn’t have that time.

THE TRAITORS -- "Show Me Your Faces " Episode 403 -- Pictured: Donna Kelce -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Will another secret traitor be selected?

Now the question is whether this twist has already come to an end. This is where it seems a little short-sighted, as it means the twist is effectively done with Donna’s elimination. It could have been great having someone being a bit of a puppet master behind the scenes.

It does make me think there will be a secret traitor selected at some point in the game. After all, the traitors are allowed to bring others on when they lose one of their own. It makes sense to keep the twist going, but we haven’t had confirmation of that on The Traitors season 4 just yet.

The Traitors season 4 airs on Thursdays on Peacock.