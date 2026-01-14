The Traitors season 4's twist could have been better with this 1 move

TV shows need to switch things up if they want to remain exciting, especially reality shows. So, it wasn’t that surprising to see The Traitors season 4 shake things up in the first episode.

Rather than all the Traitors meeting each other at the end of the episode and making their first murderous move, only three out of four met. One Traitor remained a secret from all the rest, and it could have made for an exciting game. However, one decision arguably led to that Traitor being evicted from the game right away.

THE TRAITORS -- "Let the Cards Fall as they Will" Episode 401 -- Pictured: Secret Traitor -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

The Traitors chose the wrong Secret Traitor

At the end of The Traitors season 4 premiere, we learned that Donna Kelce had been picked to be the Secret Traitor. This was undoubtedly for the Swifties out there, and it may have been in an attempt to pull more of them into the show. The problem was within three episodes, Donna was voted out. And so, the Secret Traitor is no more.

Sure, there may be another Secret Traitor in the future. There is a chance for another one to be picked to keep this going, but it would have been much better to see the Secret Traitor cause more mayhem from the start.

If the show had picked someone with game experience, such as Rob C or Tiffany, this could have ended up being a much bigger thing. They would have had the experience to keep their identity a secret, not rousing suspicion in the way that Donna did.

It also didn’t help that Donna had no experience in reality TV, so she didn’t even think about building an alliance. That’s likely because she couldn’t give too much away, but it also meant that Tiffany spotted a flaw. If you didn’t have an alliance, there was a higher chance of being murdered. So, with this, it meant that Donna knew that she couldn’t be murdered, but she didn’t quite factor in that she would be banished.

THE TRAITORS -- "Show Me Your Faces " Episode 403 -- Pictured: Donna Kelce -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Can The Traitors continue with the Secret Traitor?

The whole idea of the Secret Traitor was to help shake things up for the actual Traitors as well as the Faithfuls. However, now the Secret Traitor is gone, so can another one be picked?

Sure, there could be another one. It wouldn’t be too difficult for Alan Cumming to set up a challenge that would lead to a Faithful learning that they would be switching sides, but the show needs to do it in the right way. It needs to pick someone with more experience in gameplay and someone who has already started building a strong alliance. That’s the best way to make this twist a success.

The Traitors airs on Thursdays on Peacock.