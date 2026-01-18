The Upshaws Part 7 episode 5 recap: Parenting reaches its limits

Fresh off the heels of The Upshaws Part 7 episode 4, Bennie arrives home with Kelvin in tow. Regina, trying to remain composed, is curious why Bennie’s love child is back under her roof right after she told Bernard he could not move back in.

Bennie explains he found Kelvin street racing. Lucretia outs Bennie’s deal with Barkavious, and the family shelves Bennie’s shady dealings so they can focus on Kelvin’s.

Kelvin defends himself, saying he found something he likes doing, before storming out to go home. Regina tells Bennie to call Tasha so all four adults in Kelvin’s life can discuss what to do.

The adults meet for a surprisingly well-seasoned dinner at the Yang residence. Tasha argues Kelvin is fine under her roof and she can fix his issues by “loving him harder.” Bennie counters that Kelvin would benefit from stricter Upshaw-style parenting.

Between mouthfuls of astonished culinary delight, Regina points out that Kelvin struggled living with the Upshaws and is struggling with the Yangs. She suggests it is time to stop gentle parenting or tough love and let Kelvin learn hard lessons from experience.

Tasha’s husband, Noah, agrees with Regina. Tasha and Bennie remain unconvinced.

At Lucretia’s apartment, Frank packs for his ski weekend when Lucretia emerges in full gear. Frank is surprised she wants to come. Lucretia explains she wants to enjoy their honeymoon phase, especially after his health scare.

Lucretia describes her idea of a cozy weekend, but once at the lodge, Frank immediately heads up the mountain, leaving her behind.

Ignoring their spouses entirely, Bennie and Tasha ambush Kelvin at the garage. The unlikely duo shock him by being on the same page. Davis emerges in full military attire. Initially unimpressed, Kelvin is quickly overwhelmed when Davis turns on his drill-sergeant persona and gives him the full “scared straight” routine. Bennie and Tasha are impressed. Kelvin, nonplussed, accepts that the only way out is through and tells Davis he is on board.

This surprises Davis, who admits he had no real plan beyond yelling. His persona crumbles, and he backs out.

Kelvin points out he is nearly a legal adult, and soon, they will have no control over his choices. He leaves the garage. Once gone, Tasha has a brief outburst of fear and anger, accepting that Kelvin may have to learn the hard way.

Bennie refuses to give up and signs Kelvin up for drag racing courses so he can indulge his need for speed legally. Kelvin loves it immediately. The only problem is the cost, which Bennie agrees to pay.

At the ski lodge, Lucretia finds herself wedged between two affectionate couples. She tries to lure Frank back to sit with her, but the black diamond group is called and Frank races off. Overhearing women discuss the black diamond, Lucretia realizes it is not a club but the most difficult ski run.

Without skis or a board, Lucretia scoots her way down the mountain. After sliding to the bottom to a warped rendition of “Amazing Grace,” she reunites with Frank at the lodge.

Lucretia explodes, furious that Frank dragged her there. Frank is more shocked she survived the black diamond. Lucretia admits she only went up because that is where Frank kept going. She just wanted time with him, which defuses the tension.

Back home, Frank promises better trips more her speed and admits he is considering retirement. Lucretia supports whatever he decides.

At the Upshaws house, Regina attempts to recreate Noah’s cooking. Bernard arrives limping from sleeping on gym equipment. Regina offers him Aaliyah’s pillow, yet another jab at their still-icy relationship.

Bennie praises Bernard for grinding and says he is teaching Kelvin the same lesson. Regina is surprised, noting they agreed to be hands-off. Bennie clarifies that Tasha, Noah, and Regina are hands-off. He is not.

Aaliyah vents to Savannah, realizing she was wrong. It is not that Regina makes everything about herself. It is that everything is about everyone except Aaliyah. Kelvin is rewarded for street racing, Bernard is coddled, and her college tour was for a school she did not choose.

At the garage, Tasha storms in and demands Bennie stop Venmo-requesting Noah. They are stepping back completely from Kelvin’s choices.

Bennie receives a call and pretends it is casual. Tasha immediately recognizes it was the police busting Kelvin for racing.

The Upshaws' front door bursts open with a frustrated Bennie. Regina braces herself, but Aaliyah enters behind him, furious. She points out that the family clearly supports illegal street racing.

Livid, Regina sends Aaliyah to her room and follows with tools to remove her door.

Kelvin arrives, apologizing for bringing Aaliyah to the race. That is Bennie’s breaking point. He admits he does not know how to be a good father and Kelvin does not know how to be a good son. Until they figure that out, there will be distance.

Tasha finally pushes Bennie into a therapist’s office, albeit while she is already with another client.

