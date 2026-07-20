The Vampire Lestat episode 7 review: The fault was mine

The season finale of The Vampire Lestat was better than I could have hoped for. In a moment of honesty, the show hasn’t been a 10-out-of-10 hit. There have been some amazing highs, but some dreadful lows. However, the one thing that’s been perfect from start to finish has been the acting.

Jacob Anderson (Louis de Pointe du Lac), Assad Zaman (the Vampire Armand), and, of course, Sam Reid (Lestat de Lioncourt) put on masterful performances throughout the season.

Season finales always determine if fans will tune in when the series returns. Thankfully, the entire creative team did a masterful job getting people pumped for the Anne Rice universe to continue.

There was a lot to love in this finale, but the praise goes right back to the creative team and the acting, combining to make something great. For example, Louis is a severed head, but the character was written alive (for a vampire) to portray the head as gasping for air. Yes, this is a fantasy world, but certain things should be acknowledged.

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Pointe Du Lac - Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat _ Episode 06 - Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

Another example is the moment when Lestat is dying and speaking with people who have affected his life. They spoke honestly, in character, and helped Lestat heal. Little details like that showed why The Vampire Lestat (and more importantly, Anne Rice’s universe) is must-watch TV. Plus, everyone watching would have been annoyed that Louis spoke coherently without air pumping from his lungs. So, in short, a fantastic way to end the season.

My favorite part of this episode was Louis’ compassion and understanding in the face of death. He was fighting for his life and refused to give Armand what he wanted. Instead, Louis did something that many people don't. He made an effort to understand someone else's pain and not in a Stockholm syndrome way.

Yes, Armand is toxic and should disappear forever. But not before fans of the universe get to see things from his perspective. Armand is every bit what Lestat says he is. The caveat to that is that it wasn’t all on him. What viewers haven’t seen is that horrible things happened to Armand, and they turned him into a monster.

Assad Zaman as Armand in Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

While Louis dealt with Armand, Lestat continued this show’s trend of the star dealing with his trauma like Bishop of the X-Men. He absorbed all of the (negative) energy thrown his way and launched it back at his enemies, who were all in his head.

Luckily, while Lestat was dealing with things within, a mysterious person (who Lestat says he will later call a friend) retrieved Lestat’s head and returned it to his body so he could perform.

At the end of the episode, Lestat walks outside to his porch as he’s done throughout the show, and viewers see that the world beyond his lavish home is destroyed.

However, while Lestat said he only contributed to the destruction, he takes it back and says, “The fault is mine.” The how and why that’s the case will remain a mystery until next season of The Vampire Lestat, but Show Snob will be here to explain everything.