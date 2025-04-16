What time is The Wheel of Time season 3 finale on Prime Video? Trailer, what to expect, and more

The Wheel of Time season 3 is almost over on Prime Video! There is only one episode remaining this season, and everyone wants to know when exactly the finale will be released. Well, we have some good news, but it really depends on where you live.

The Wheel of Time season 3, episode 8, will be released at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 17.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 17 Mountain 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, April 17 Central 2:00 a.m. C on Thursday, April 17 Eastern 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 17 British Summer Time 8:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, April 17

Unfortunately, that's not a great time for those on the East Coast who want to stay up late to watch the season finale. On the other hand, if you live on the West Coast, you only have to stay up until about 2 a.m. PT to watch the season 3 finale.

Right now, we don't know the episode title. We don't have the synopsis for the new episode, but we do have something better: a look at the new episode.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 trailer

Prime Video shared The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 teaser trailer after the release of "Goldeneyes," The Wheel of Time season 3, episode 7, on Thursday, April 10. The episode took place entirely in The Two Rivers and featured the highly anticipated Battle of the Two Rivers. Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) leads his people to victory over Padan Fain's Trolloc army before turning himself in to The Whitecloaks.

In the trailer for the new episode, we're heading back to the Aiel Waste to visit Rand (Josha Stradowski), Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Lan (Daniel Henney), and Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe).

Of the trailers we've seen for the new episodes this season, there's no doubt that this is one of the best. It's easily the most action-packed trailer involving Rand and Moiraine and their battle with Lanfear.

In his first steps as Car'a'carn and to convince the Aiel to follow him, Rand visits Alcair Dal, as he says at the beginning of the trailer. This is all to do with the Prophecy of Rhuidean. Basically, Rand needs the People of the Dragon to form his army to fight alongside him in The Last Battle. This is one of the first steps in assembling that army, or so Rand thinks.

There are some great clips in the teaser of Rand calling Lanfear a "monster," but that's just part of the excitement.

We also see Moiraine, who saw many, many futures in Rhuidean, taking the fight to Lanfear. As she tells Rand in the clip, she's going to stop Lanfear or die trying. And, Lan is going to be by her side. It's hard to say if that fight plays out in the Dream World, Tel'aran'rhiod, but it appears to be so.

What to expect in The Wheel of Time season 3 finale

Well, for starters, the trailer drops some pretty big hints. Rand is going to push all his chips to middle and go all-in on uniting the Aiel behind his cause. We're going to see a massive battle between Moiraine and Lanfear. That much is clear, as well.

We know, based on Moiraine's visions in Rhuidean, she's probably not going to make it out of this fight alive, but hey, if Doctor Strange saw the one way to beat Thanos in the billions of possible outcomes, maybe Moiraine finds a way to shield Rand from Lanfear's influence and stay alive a little longer.

There's a lot more happening this episode, too. There are so many loose ends to this story that need some resolution. We have Nynaeve (Zoe Robins), Elayne (Ceara Coveny), Mat (Donal Finn), and Min (Kae Alexander) in Tanchico, and they're accidentally doing the work for Moghedien (Laia Costa) as they try to find the pieces of the bracelets and collar that would bind Rand, or another powerful being, to them as Egwene was bonded to Renna in season 2. Meanwhile, Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) is still out there causing a ruckus, as well, and has big plans for herself in Tanchico.

Then, we have Siuan (Sophie Okonedo) trying to hold everything together at The White Tower as the Forsaken has big moves in the works. How it all shakes out, I'm not sure yet, but it doesn't look like things are going to end well for the Amyrlin Seat.

While I'd love to see it, I don't think we're going to see much of Perrin, Alanna (Priyanka Bose), Maksim (Taylor Napier), and the rest of the great characters who fought in the Battle of the Two Rivers. That looks like it's going to continue in The Wheel of Time season 4! Hopefully, we get a much longer season next time around.

More on that soon! Enjoy The Wheel of Time season 3 finale on Thursday, April 17, on Prime Video!