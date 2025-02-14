It's almost time to check back in to the most infamous resort on television! The Emmy Award-winning HBO original series The White Lotus returns with its highly anticipated third season, and we couldn't be more in need of a comeback to weekly Sunday night gatherings on HBO. Nothing unites a group of television-obsessed social media users like The White Lotus.

In season 3, HBO takes us back to the titular luxury resort to catch up with a new crop of guests and employees for another week-long getaway that will be full of drama, intermingling, and — more than likely — death, as per usual. The White Lotus season 3 welcomes all of their baggage in a brand-new country, this time in Thailand after the first two seasons' trips to Hawaii and Italy.

Wondering when you can start watching the season 3 premiere on HBO and what time the series beings streaming on Max? Looking for more details on the new cast members and need a refresher on what to expect this season? Here's all of the details fans need to know before checking in for their reservation to The White Lotus season 3.

The White Lotus season 3 release date and time

Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HBO

The White Lotus season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on both HBO and Max. Unlike other streaming services with cable network tie-ins, The White Lotus does not stream early on Max before airing on HBO. All of the series' new episodes air on HBO and are released on Max for streaming at the same exact time on Sunday nights.

Personally, I appreciate the simultaneous release times as a television viewer because it makes each episode's airing special, like an event we can share as a community. Of course, people will inevitably watch the episodes when it's most convenient for their schedule, but for the most part, it's likely that a lot of us will be watching, and therefore reacting, at the same time each week.

Here's a closer look at the release times for The White Lotus on HBO and Max in the United States:

Location Release Time Release Date Hawaii 3:00 p.m. HST Sunday, Feb. 16 Alaska 5:00 p.m. AKDT Sunday, Feb. 16 West Coast of the U.S. 6:00 p.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 16 Mountain Time (US) 7:00 p.m. MT Sunday, Feb. 16 Midwest of the U.S. 8:00 p.m. CT Sunday, Feb. 16 East Coast of the U.S. 9:00 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 16

Who's new and who's who in the season 3 cast?

Carrie Coon in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | Courtesy of HB

Like The White Lotus season 2, the third season also features a returning character from a previous season. Last season, Jennifer Coolidge reprised her fan-favorite, Emmy Award-winning role as Tanya, but after the character's death in season 2, she won't be back in season 3. Rather, How to Die Alone star and creator Natasha Rothwell returns this season, reprising her season 1 role as Belinda.

The rest of the ensemble cast is fleshed out with huge stars and familiar faces aplenty, as is tradition with The White Lotus.

Here are the new travelers: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan star as three friends on a getaway; Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood play an age-gap couple on vacation; Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola are a dysfunctional wealthy family trying keep the peace.

The main cast also includes the group of new hotel employees (one played by Blackpink's Lalisa Manobal) who will clash and put up with the memorable bunch of guests.

These are all of the season 3 main cast members:

Leslie Bibb as Kate

Carrie Coon as Laurie

Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

Lalisa Manobal as Mook

Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn Lemon

Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff

Lek Patravadi as Sritala

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratliff

Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

Season 3 trailer and synopsis (and season 4 renewal!)

HBO and Max released The White Lotus season 3 trailer well in advance of the season's premiere, and the first-look clip gave the best preview yet of what to expect from the new season. Based on the trailer, at first glance, season 3 appears to be potentially a bit darker than previous season but no less full of the humor and dramatic plot twists that have made the anthology a must-watch TV destination.

Watch the trailer in the video above and take a look at the official season 3 synopsis via HBO:

"The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Thai resort over one highly transformative week. As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, the series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself."

While the seasons aren't connected in narrative, they are connected within the same universe and sometimes by carryover characters. But you never have to worry about a season-ending cliffhanger not being resolved by an abrupt cancellation. Each season is self-contained. That being said, HBO has already handed out an early season 4 renewal, so we'll be back with a new cast in a new White Lotus hotel location for another batch of new episodes after season 3!

Watch The White Lotus only on HBO and Max.