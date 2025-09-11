The Witcher season 4 is set for an October premiere on Netflix, according to the latest reports.

Redanian Intelligence, the web's go-to source for all things The Witcher, is reporting The Witcher season 4 will premiere on Netflix in October 2025. The outlet also revealed Liam Hemsworth, who has taken over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill, and Anya Chalotra are gearing up to start press on the upcoming season soon, as well.

The Witcher season 4 release date is rumored to be Thursday, Oct. 30, but Netflix has not confirmed that date yet.

It happens to be a lot earlier than we expected. Earlier this year, it looked promising that season 4 could premiere in September or October, but then, we just kept not hearing any news as other relesae dates were announced. We already know a bunch of shows lined up for November and December on Netflix, so fans started to wonder if The Witcher season 4 would premiere in December or even be pushed to early 2026 after Stranger Things season 5.

Well, it appears that Netflix had other plans all along! Ultimately, I do feel like that's the right thing for Netflix to get this season out as quickly as possible. It's been so long between seasons. The last season of The Witcher aired in the summer of 2023. It's been well over two years between seasons by now.

I can't even remember what happened at the end of The Witcher season 3; it's been that long. Well, I actually can, but I had to think about it a lot more than normal. Ciri (Freya Allan) has fallen in with a new crowd many, many miles away from where she actually should be. Meanwhile, the fake Ciri is in Nilfgaard, but Geralt and Yennefer think she's the real Ciri, so they are on their way to save her.

With The Witcher season 5 already in the works and filming, it makes sense to roll season 4 out soon and cut down that break, even if it means we have to wait a little longer between seasons 4 and 5.

There's more good news about The Witcher season 4 to share, too! Not only do we have a reported release date, but the outlet also confirmed all eight episodes of season 4 will be released on the premiere date. That's the same release schedule as the first two seasons. For season 3, though, Netflix split it into two parts.

The Witcher season 3 was easily the best season of the series so far, but it definitely wasn't the best release schedule. I always feel like the split seasons kill the momentum. Fans watch the first four or five episodes immediately and then have to wait a full month until the next batch drops. I prefer all episodes released at one time or weekly episodes. Let's get rid of this split season release schedule once and for all.

If The Witcher season 4 is really coming on Oct. 30, we should learn that release date soon. In the week before Netflix shares the full list of titles coming in a new month, we learn lot of release dates. And, that's right about now, so we could learn the release date any minute.

Stay tuned for more news about The Witcher season 4! We can't wait to see Hemsworth take over as Geralt!