The Witcher season 4 seemingly gets disappointing update after latest Netflix announcement

Currently, Netflix is in the midst of giving us a ton of updates that we have been wanting. The streamer announced the two-part release dates for the second seasons of The Sandman and Wednesday, we just got the highly anticipated return date for rom-com series Nobody Wants This, and perhaps most importantly, we finally know when Stranger Things will be back.

But the one fan-favorite show that hasn't received any significant release dates lately is The Witcher. Since the changing of the guard for the series, which sees Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt from Henry Cavill, there hasn't been an indication about when to expect The Witcher season 4 to make its premiere on Netflix. Obviously, fans want new episodes sooner rather than later.

As Netflix continues to fill in its original programming slate for the rest of the year with its most lucrative tentpoles, the potential release dates for big shows continue to dwindle. Now that Stranger Things season 5 has three release dates secured for the end of the year, does that leave room for The Witcher season 4? Well, maybe, but Netflix's latest reveal could also indicate a delay.

The Witcher season 4 on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

The Witcher season 4 could be delayed to 2026

Stranger Things season 5 will be release in three parts across three different holidays. The first four episode drop on Nov. 26, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, while the next three release on Christmas Day and the final episode (and finale event) arrives on New Year's Day. All three parts will receive a primetime release at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. That's a huge commitment from Netflix.

There's definitely the potential that The Witcher season 4 could squeeze into Netflix's release calendar between parts of Stranger Things or even before. Netflix still has potential release dates open in September following the Sept. 3 release of Wednesday season 2 part 2, and there's still a chance for the series to arrive sometime in October or even in November before the Stranger Things takeover begins. But is Netflix like to sneak in another major show this fall?

The Witcher wasn't mentioned at Netflix's Upfronts presentation or at the streamer's Tudum live event, which surely concerns fans thinking that a push to 2026 could be in the cards. However, Netflix did recently reveals its programming slate for 2025, and The Witcher season 4 was included under the "also coming in 2025" section. Plans can still change, though.

If The Witcher season 4 hasn't been moved to 2026 to make way for Stranger Things and other big releases, including a number of new shows set to premiere this summer and fall, fans should keep their fingers crossed for season 4 to release sometime between Sept. 18 and Nov. 20. Those are the dates after Wednesday and before Stranger Things. Still, there's still a chance that the series could arrive in early or mid-December, since the first two seasons were winter drops.

Overall, it's disappointing for The Witcher fans to have waiting through two major Netflix news events without an update on season 4 or any indication of when it will premiere. All those announcements, and nothing about the hit fantasy series. Hopefully, the streamer shares the news we've been waiting for very soon. We'll be sure to share the release date when it's announced!