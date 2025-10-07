The Witcher season 4 trailer shows the 'state of flux' for the new Geralt

The Witcher just unveiled its season 4 trailer that gives us our first full look at Liam Hemsworth in the lead role and the fantastic stakes to come!

The Witcher season 4 was always going to be a big deal for Netflix. The adaptation of the hit video games/novels became a global sensation, with Henry Cavill perfectly cast as Geralt of Rivia, the warrior battling evil. Season 3 saw Geralt being separated from his allies, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan), setting up a more exciting season.

The season ended up delayed as Cavill shockingly left the series. Liam Hemsworth thus has the daunting task of stepping into the role. Thankfully, the trailer indicates that the show won’t ignore the change, as Hemsworth’s Witcher is going to be just as action-packed and thrilling as before!

Liam Hemsworth makes his debut as Geralt in The Witcher season 4 trailer

The trailer seems to openly address the cast change as we hear characters talk of Geralt “being in a state of flux” and even “you are becoming something new.” It’s a smart move by the producers to note the change without being too overt about it.

The season begins with Gerald and Jaskier (Joey Batey) searching for Ciri, who’s traveling with a band of young outlaws called the Rats while Yennefer is putting together her own forces to face evil mage Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). It's likely these plot lines will converge, as keeping our heroes apart isn't good.

The trailer gives us glimpses of characters from the novels fans have been long waiting to see on screen. That includes the archer Milva (Meng'er Zhang), the mysterious barber-surgeon Regis (Laurence Fishburne), and the various Rats.

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like the show is suffering from the cast change. If anything, Hemsworth seems to easily step into the shoes of Geralt, dropping curses and selling lines like “Will you abandon a life of peace to follow me on a death march?” with Regis replying “Until the day you die.”

We also get more than the requisite action fans love with sword slashing, blood flying, magic used and some nasty looking beasts. There’s some humor with one band member moaning on, “You did not mention anything about an ominous graveyard of death.”

This will be the penultimate season for the series, with the fifth and final season showing the final battle against evil. That makes Hemsworth's turn more important, bridging the gap between the setup storylines and the final conclusion to this epic saga. Hopefully, he can pull it off.

For those who worried the show might suffer without Cavill, the first trailer should soothe those concerns, as The Witcher is ready to unleash itself in a bold new direction for its best year yet!

The Witcher season 4 premieres Thursday, October 30 on Netflix.