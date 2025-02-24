There's another new Harlan Coben Netflix show coming in March

Calling all Harlan Coben fans! A new twisty mystery awaits you this March in the upcoming crime thriller series Just One Look. Based on Coben's beloved 2004 novel of the same name, the Polish-language Netflix show promises to deliver a gripping tale of secrets, suspense, and unexpected turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

This marks the third Coben adaptation produced in Poland for the streaming platform, with the crime dramas The Woods (2020) and Hold Tight (2022) being the previous two. Although the exact episode count for this new series is yet to be announced, we can likely expect between five and eight episodes, which is typical for a Harlan Coben series on Netflix.

What we do know is that, like Coben's previous shows, Just One Look is billed as a limited series. This means it will tell a full story over the course of its episodes, with a complete resolution by the end of the season. A second season will not follow, as the story is meant to be self-contained.

Maria Dębska as Greta and Cezary Łukaszewicz as Jacek in Just One Look | Netflix

Get ready to mark your calendar and clear your schedule because Just One Look will be landing on Netflix on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The crime thriller stars Polish actress Maria Dębska as Greta, a jewelry designer who finds her life turned upside down when she stumbles upon a mysterious old photo of her husband with people she doesn't recognize. This discovery sets her on a journey to find out more about the photo's origin, and along the way, she uncovers a web of secrets and lies that threaten everything she holds dear.

Here's the show's official synopsis via the Netflix Media Center:

"A happily married jewelry designer's world is shattered when she discovers a mysterious old photograph of her husband surrounded by unfamiliar faces. Determined to uncover the truth, she plunges into a web of secrets and lies that threaten her loved ones and force her to question everything she once believed."

The rest of the cast is made up of Cezary Łukaszewicz (Jacek), Piotr Stramowski (Jimmy), Mirosław Zbrojewicz (Borys Gajewicz), Marta Malikowska (Kamilla), Mirosław Haniszewsk (Macher), Monika Krzywkowska (Sandra), Andrzej Zieliński (Karol Wespa), and others.

Coben shared the official trailer for Just One Look via his X account. Check it out below for a sneak peek!

Trailer for JUST ONE LOOK, coming to @netflix @NetflixPL worldwide on March 5. Like with Squid Games or Money Heist, you can watch with subtitles or dubbed -- your choice. Here's a link: https://t.co/cTi8DLRcaj pic.twitter.com/j2v8NdLjpz — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) February 8, 2025

While waiting for the crime thriller series to be released, we recommend reading the book it's based on. That way, you can get a head start on the story and see how the on-screen adaptation compares to the book. Currently, you can purchase the Just One Look novel as a Paperback ($10.99) or eBook ($4.99) through the official Barnes & Noble website.

Another Harlan Coben Netflix show will also be released in March. It's the Argentinian limited series Caught, which is slated to drop on the streaming platform on March 26. So, be on the lookout for that show as well!