This British detective series is making a huge comeback

One of television's biggest and most in-demand genres is crime. Be it fictitious, factual, or a mixture of both, there are streaming libraries full of content for viewers to watch. It could very well be because of the “guess along” element of the twists and turns of case solving, or simply because people want to learn more about the darker side of the stories.

There has been a massive influx of interest in the genre from “sofa detectives” who discuss cases, bringing them to the centre of people's attention. Whilst this is mainly for the documentary side of things, it is also highly applicable to the dramatised series that we see filling our screens. One of the biggest producers of detective series audiences engage with is the BBC.

Back in 2024, the comedy-crime series Ludwig, starring David Mitchell, debuted on BBC One, capturing the essence of the stereotypical detective series with dashes of typical British humour. Recently, it was announced that the series would indeed return and continue the stories we found ourselves tangled up in during the first six episodes. We can now look forward to season two, which is approaching soon. Here is all you need to know.

Ludwig set to return for second season

Ludwig is a BBC television series centred on the independent John Taylor, who is also known as Ludwig. John is brought in on a whirlwind mission when his twin brother James Taylor vanishes. After being secretly brought in by his sister-in-law (Anna Maxwell Martin) to find her husband, John takes on the identity of James, as he tries to pinpoint as many clues as he can for where his brother has disappeared to. This he does by solving other cases and acting as a detective, when really he has no experience at all!

Ludwig is actually the pen name of John, as he is an avid writer of puzzle books. These skills help him subtly in the search for James. Over the course of the series, viewers are taken through a bunch of witty yet brutal and mysterious situations that you can’t help but feel sympathetic towards John for - as he isn’t the smoothest of actors trying to keep up the alias.

NEW TRAILER for “Ludwig” starring David Mitchell in honor of National Puzzle Day!

The second series is set to see John acting as a real member of the Cambridgeshire Police. We can see that his new assumed role is a Crime Scene Consultant. But there is a catch: John is prohibited from using any resources from the police to help with tracking down his twin. All of this action will begin to unravel this Summer, as August is the named month for the premiere. As of now, we don’t have much more information to delve into, as, of course, we want none of the mystery ruined.

There is a striking cross-genre series here that really pulled in global viewers. After millions tuned into the series the first time around, I have no doubt that even after a while away, people will still feel the draw to figure out exactly what is going on and continue to be baffled by the unwinding story. I have my theories, but in case I am correct, I will keep them under wraps!

For viewers in the UK, as always, the episodes will be available on BBC One weekly or on iPlayer to stream. If you are overseas in the US, do not panic. Ludwig should become available on the paid-for platform BritBox. Stored here is also a plethora of other comedy detective series, as is the first six episodes for those who want to re-watch or maybe dip their toes into it for the first time.

Ludwig season two will be available in the UK in August 2026. Fans in the US can stream the series via BritBox.