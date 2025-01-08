This older Japanese Netflix show was surprisingly one of the most popular shows of December 2024

The stats for Netflix's top 10 non-English TV shows list from the final week of December (Dec. 30 - Jan. 5) are in, and you won't believe what older yet beloved Japanese show made the cut. It's none other than Alice in Borderland, often referred to by some as the Japanese Squid Game.

In a new Netflix press release, the streamer shared all 10 non-English shows that earned a spot. The series that made the list were the most popular non-English shows during the period of Dec. 30 to Jan. 5. As expected, at the No. 1 spot sat Squid Game season 2 with 58. 2 million views for that week. Since the brand-new second season had just recently come out, many people were also going back to rewatch the first season. This is why Squid Game season 1 ended up ranking at the No. 2 spot with 13.6 million views.

Next, the drama miniseries La Palma took the No. 3 spot, followed by the Korean romantic drama When the Phone Rings at No. 4. Stranded with My Mother-in-Law season 2 secured No. 5 with 1.6 million views, while The Manny season 2 landed at No. 6. One Hundred Years of Solitude season 1 ranked No. 7, Spy × Family season 2 was at No. 8, and Love is Blind: Germany season 1 came in at No. 9.

Alice in Borderland season 1 Production Still | Netflix

Last but not least, Alice in Borderland season 1 claimed the No. 10 spot with 1.2 million views during the week of Dec. 30. The sci-fi thriller likely saw a surge in views following the release of Squid Game season 2. With the two shows sharing similar themes, many viewers turned to Alice in Borderland after finishing Squid Game season 2.

Alice in Borderland season 1 debuted on Netflix in December 2020, long before Squid Game premiered. Based on Haro Aso's manga of the same name, the thriller follows a group of people who find themselves mysteriously transported to an alternate version of Tokyo, where they must compete in a series of deadly games to survive.

Kento Yamazaki takes on the lead role of Ryōhei Arisu. The talented cast is also made up of Tao Tsuchiya, Yūki Morinaga, Keita Machida, Ayame Misaki, Nijirō Murakami, Yūtarō Watanabe, Sho Aoyagi, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, and many others. So far, only two seasons have been released, and both are available for streaming on Netflix. In addition, a third season has already been confirmed and will reportedly be released sometime this year.

Check out what some critics had to say about the first season of Alice in Borderland via Rotten Tomatoes:

"Alice in Borderland is an extremely enjoyable and binge-worthy show that keeps you on the edge of the seat while also making you emotional!" - Archi Sengupta

"The production is slick, the action is well-choreographed and exciting, the games are clever, and the characters are believable as best friends thrust into an unpredictable and dangerous situation." - Jonathon Wilson