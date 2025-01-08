Squid Game season 2 just achieved a feat not even Stranger Things accomplished

Squid Game season 2 is breaking all kinds of records at Netflix, and we love to see it! Say what you will about the second season. But overall, I think those who didn't enjoy it are being a bit too hard on the show. Yes, it may not be as good as season 1. I wasn't going into it thinking it would be. Though season 2 is still very strong and was an enjoyable watch. And clearly, many viewers around the world agree!

Squid Game season 2 has just achieved a feat not even Stranger Things has accomplished. Per a Netflix press release, the series' sophomore installment has brought in a total of 126.2 millions views in just 11 days. This is the most views a Netflix show has ever gotten in those number of days. It's even more than Stranger Things, which some of us could argue is the streamer's biggest show. Though that wasn't the case for Squid Game season 1, and now season 2 has surpassed the sci-fi series as well (more on that below).

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

Now that's one record broken. The other is the fact that it also became the most-watched premiere in Netflix's history, with the season reaching 68 million views in just four days. Many of Netflix's shows are beloved worldwide. But I knew there wasn't anything like the global reach of Squid Game! Clearly, the numbers show it. It's really no surprise. And as a fan of the killer survival series, these stats just put a big smile on my face.

To help you compare, Stranger Things season 4 amassed 1.35 billion viewing hours within the first 28 days of its release, while Squid Game season 1 came in at 1.65 billion viewing hours. I'm curious to see what the numbers will be for the second season when we reach the one month mark. I'm sure they are going to be very high!

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

The show really does deserve the recognition and popularity it's garnering. Sometimes a series can be overrated. But when it comes to this one, literally give the production all the awards and recognition. Again, it's ok if you didn't really like season 2. Though I don't think any of us could argue that it didn't have some strong points to it.

I thought the Front Man being Player 001 the whole time was such a smart move. And Jung-bae's death at the end broke me. It does have its faults and aspects I didn't enjoy. But again, overall Squid Game season 2 is a game changer in the television landscape, and I can't wait to see what happens in the third and final season.

Squid Game season 3 premieres in 2025 on Netflix.