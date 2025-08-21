Sorry, but this twisty new Netflix thriller outshines every Harlan Coben show

If Netflix is your go-to streamer and you're a big fan of thriller shows, chances are you've come across the Harlan Coben adaptations on the platform and binged them in one sitting. The bestselling author's work has pretty much taken over Netflix’s thriller lineup, and it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon.

However, there's been a slowdown in new releases recently, leaving fans eager for fresh Coben content and wondering when the next gripping adaptation will hit their screens. While it doesn't look like we'll be seeing any new series from the author until 2026, Netflix viewers don’t have to wait to get their thriller fix. The streaming giant just dropped a new thriller series that's already turning heads and getting people talking.

(L to R) Julie Delpy as Vivienne, Suranne Jones as Abigail in Episode 1 of Hostage | Des Willie/Netflix

It's none other than Hostage, a five-part political thriller that will have you glued to the screen, gripping your seat, and binge-watching episode after episode to see what happens next. Sure, Coben's Netflix shows have their fair share of twists and suspense, but Hostage delivers a level of tension, political intrigue, and shocking twists that make it impossible to look away.

I know I'm going to get some pushback from die-hard Coben fans, but honestly, I'd argue that Hostage is a much better thriller series than anything currently streaming in Netflix’s Coben collection. Many of Coben's shows can be slow-paced and take time to gain momentum, making it challenging to stay engaged. But not once did Hostage feel slow or drag.

One might argue that it's because the show only consists of five episodes, but Gone for Good had the same number of episodes and it still felt like it dragged on forever. It's simply that Hostage knows exactly how to keep its viewers invested. From the very first episode, we're immediately thrown into the action with a kidnapping taking place. From there, the episodes just keep escalating and ratcheting up the tension.

You know that feeling when you start a show and think, "I’ll get back to it later." That never happens with Hostage. You can't help but want to keep going to see how everything wraps up. The performances by the lead actors will blow you away as well. But then again, that's expected when you have the amazingly talented Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy at the helm. We're talking veteran actresses in the entertainment industry who know exactly how to command the screen.

Overall, you should definitely check out Hostage if you're into high-stakes political thrillers. This fast-paced series will leave you wanting more, and that's exactly what a great thriller is supposed to do.

Matt Charman created Hostage. Jones stars in the series as Abigail Dalton, a British Prime Minister who finds her world turned upside down after her husband is kidnapped by mysterious assailants. The timing couldn’t be worse, as the country is already facing public unrest due to a drug shortage.

Then, there's the French President who arrives in the UK for a crucial diplomatic visit, only to find herself ensnared in a dangerous blackmail plot with the same attackers. It then becomes a race against time as both leaders are forced to confront the threat together, navigating political tensions and personal peril to uncover the truth before it’s too late. Delpy takes on the role of the French President, Vivienne Toussaint. Also in the cast are Corey Mylchreest, Lucian Msamati, Ashley Thomas, James Cosmo, Jehnny Beth, and many others.

All five episodes of Hostage are now streaming on Netflix.

