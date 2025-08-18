See the first look at Harlan Coben’s next gripping thriller

It’s been more than four months since the last Harlan Coben series premiered on Netflix, and it was the Argentine Spanish-language thriller Caught. While nothing has been officially confirmed, it seems we probably won’t see a new show from the bestselling author anytime soon.

Most likely, his next series won’t arrive until sometime next year. Coben has five shows that are currently in the works, one being the upcoming mystery thriller I Will Find You. This Netflix show is more than likely to land on Netflix in early 2026, and now we have several behind-the-scenes photos from the set that give fans an exciting first look at the cast. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share these new photos, but we're sharing them below via X user @ScreenSpot.

‘I Will Find You’: Netlfix shares first on-set looks at their upcoming adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel.



The limited series will star Sam Worthington, Britt Lower and Milo Ventimiglia, Madeleine Stowe and Clancy Brown.



In the photos above, pictured are stars Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, and Milo Ventimiglia, all in costume and fully immersed in their respective roles. Worthington portrays the main character in the series, David Burroughs, a desperate father who was wrongfully imprisoned for his son’s murder and is now determined to uncover the truth and find out if his son might still be alive.

Lower plays Rachel Mills, David's ex-wife's sister and a former top reporter who sees helping David as both a chance to uncover the truth and a way to revive her journalistic career. On the other hand, Ventimiglia plays Hayden, Rachel’s ex-boyfriend and a wealthy philanthropist who remains loyal to her. He steps in to assist David and Rachel on their search.

Also in the cast are Erin Richards as Cheryl Dreason, Logan Browning as Sarah Greer, Jonathan Tucker as Adam Mackenzie, and Chi McBride as Max Williams. Along with new photos, The Hollywood Reporter also revealed that talented actors Madeleine Stowe and Clancy Brown have joined the cast as recurring guest stars. Stowe takes on the role of Gertrude Payne, a wealthy heiress with a deeply hidden and dark secret. Brown will portray Nicky Fisher, a semi-retired, old-school mobster whose surprising personal connection to the Burroughs family could bring long-buried secrets to light.

The cast and crew are still hard at work shooting I Will Find You in Canada. Production started on April 15 and is expected to wrap up on Aug. 29. That said, that's why we believe a 2026 release is likely. The episodes will just need to go through the post-production process and then they'll be ready for viewing. We'll get back to you with the official release date once it is announced.

Coben and Robert Hull co-created I Will Find You. It's an eight-episode limited series that's based on Coben's 2023 novel of the same title, and it's the first show of his to be set in the U.S. It centers around a man who is wrongfully accused of killing his son and imprisoned, only to later receive a clue that his son might still be alive. This then sets him on a mission to track him down.

We'll update you right away as new details about I Will Find You come out. In the meantime, we recommend checking out Coben's other shows already streaming on Netflix.

