This underrated HBO drama is one of Rhea Seehorn's favorite shows

After years of snubs for her legendary performance as Better Call Saul's Kim Wexler, Rhea Seehorn is finally receiving the praise she deserves, this time for her performance in the sci-fi series Pluribus. Not only has the show become Apple TV's most-watched TV show of all time, but it's also sweeping acting awards.

Seehorn's consecutive Critics' Choice and Golden Globe wins pave a promising path to the Emmys. The days of falling through the cracks are over, but Seehorn loves to step up for other TV underdogs.

Most notably, the actress jumps at every opportunity to praise her underrated favorite show: The Leftovers, a mind-bending HBO drama.

What is The Leftovers about?

The Leftovers is an HBO drama with sci-fi and post-apocalyptic undertones. Set three years after 2% of the world population inexplicably vanished without a trace, it follows the inhabitants of a small town in New York as they struggle to come to terms with the tragedy.

The show is only three seasons long and is filled with mystery, symbolism, and incredible dream sequences. It's widely regarded as a Lost successor: not only was it created by Lost showrunner Damon Lindelof, it also shares many similarities with the iconic mystery show, such as crises of faith, cryptic storytelling choices, and supernatural themes.

The cast of The Leftovers includes A-list names such as Mulholland Drive's Justin Theroux, The White Lotus' Carrie Coon, and The Substance's Margaret Qualley. The underrated HBO show was infamously overlooked by critics and award ceremonies when it aired, but it has developed a cult following. It's certainly a strong contender for the Emmys' recently created Legacy Award category, which will praise groundbreaking TV shows that were ignored in the past.

Every time Seehorn is asked by an interviewer about her favorite TV shows, The Leftovers comes up: she has been praising the HBO show since her time on Better Call Saul. Talking to the French press, Seehorn cited it as her favorite show of all time, saying: "I bawled when it ended; how perfectly written, how perfectly performed."

When an etalk interviewer mentioned that Seehorn was the most overdue actress in Hollywood for an Emmy, the actress humbly brought up Coon's name, who plays Nora Dust in The Leftovers and was shockingly never nominated for her performance in the show.

At the backstage of this year's Critics' Choice Awards, Seehorn discussed how awards don't matter much, as many talented people end up being left aside in the end, once again citing Coon's performance as Nora as one of the best of all time.

You can watch The Leftovers on HBO Max right now.