A Three Women season 2 is unlikely, and we think it doesn't need to happen
The Three Women finale is now streaming on the Starz app, with the episode being available to watch on the channel at 10 a.m. ET tonight. So, don't worry. We won't spoil anything for you here if you're planning to watch the show when it airs this evening. Even if you haven't tuned in yet, you're probably wondering whether a Three Women season 2 is happening.
As of this writing, Three Women season 2 has not been renewed or canceled by Starz. There hasn't been any official word yet on the fate of the show. However, if you want my opinion, I think it's unlikely that a second season is going to happen. And honestly, we don't really want it to happen either.
I think by the time we leave Lina, Sloane, Maggie, and Gia in those final moments of the finale episode, their stories have been told and wrapped up enough where it feels like a satisfying conclusion if you've been following along all season. Their journeys are still open-ended, this is life after all. But it's tied up enough where you don't feel like something is missing. And that's why I think a season 2 is not necessary.
The series is based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, who Shailene Woodley's character Gia is loosely based on. Just like any adaptation, the novel and television series do differ when it comes to certain plot points and what's portrayed onscreen. For example when it comes to Aidan, Lina makes a definitive decision when it comes to their relationship in the show. In the book however, her story with her high school boyfriend remains more open-ended.
Overall, I wasn't a huge fan of Three Women. I think it tackled important themes and explored female sex and sexuality the way it should be portrayed. But sometimes the decisions the characters made were hard to understand and relate to. Which, we knew going in. But still. It wasn't a very enjoyable watch for me, and the story kind of lost me. The writing and structure of it all could have been done a bit better as well. So we're still waiting to hear official word from Starz, but I do think that Three Women season 2 is unlikely, and it should stay that way.
Three Women is now streaming on Starz.