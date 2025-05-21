Tina Fey teases The Four Seasons season 2 starts 'from scratch' after huge twist

Shortly after Netflix renewed new hit comedy series The Four Seasons for a second season, we're already getting our first tease about the new episodes from series star and co-creator Tina Fey. The series was based on the 1980s film of the same name from writer-director Alan Alda, but moving forward with season 2, the series won't have the guardrails of a film to guide the narrative.

The series centers on a group of long-time friends, divided into three couples, who take a trip per season together throughout a single year. That year takes them through various life changes and forces them to navigate major personal challenges. The Four Seasons told the film's full story, though didn't stay completely true to the film, adding in its own flourishes here and there.

One of those flourishes, of course, was the SPOILER ALERT death of Steve Carell's character Nick in the second to last episode of season 1. In the season finale, his girlfriend Ginny reveals to the group that she's pregnant with his baby. Obviously, season 2 has a very clear path forward with built-in ramifications from those two big added twists that weren't in the movie.

During Netflix's FYSEE Emmys event, Tina Fey shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she and the writers, including fellow creators Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, began work in the writers' room "last week," meaning sometime in mid-May when the official renewal was announced. Touching on the fact that season 1 adapted the movie, Fey previewed "starting from scratch" with the writing process for season 2.

Here's what Fey teased so far about The Four Seasons season 2:

"It’s been really nice, we have the same exact writing staff and it’s already been really interesting for us to come together and share experiences, not just talk about the previous season but also our own lives,. The writers have been very generous — a lot of what you saw in season one, a lot is obviously from the movie but a lot also came from all of our lives." —Tina Fey

Wigfield agreed about the team of writers building this season without a guide and how that could pose a challenge. But the writer, who shares a writing Emmy with Fey for the 30 Rock series finale, also said that writing second seasons of shows can be easier since so many choices have already been made. The Four Seasons certainly benefits from those choices!

Giving us some ideas of the direction for season 2, Wigfield continued her teases:

"We set up fun dynamics in the finale. Ginny is pregnant, and this friend group is kind of moving on in the wake of their friend’s death. There is going to be really interesting stuff to play and already we’re starting to talk about it and it’s really exciting." —Tracey Wigfield

While the writing process for The Four Seasons season 2 has already begun mere weeks after the show's blockbuster premiere on the streamer, Netflix hasn't offered any details on when to expect the new season to start filming or release. Since the series has a number of seasoned TV pros behind the scenes, production could likely kick off later this year for a release sometime in mid to late 2026, but that's merely an early prediction. Stay tuned for more news and updates about season 2!

Watch The Four Seasons only on Netflix.