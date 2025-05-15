The Four Seasons season 2 renewed at Netflix (but one star likely won't be back)

It's time to clear your calendar for another year of vacations with one of the most dysfunctional friend groups on television! As part of its Upfronts presentation in May 2025, Netflix announced the exciting renewal of The Four Seasons season 2. The new breakout hit comedy series debuted on May 1 and shot off like a rocket, picking up impressive viewership stats right out of the gate.

As Netflix boasts in its renewal announcement, The Four Seasons has stayed put in the No. 1 spot of the weekly Top 10 English TV Shows ranking. Across its first two weeks of release, the comedy series has grabbed 24.4 million views so far, which is an amazing figure for not only a comedy series on Netflix but a new comedy series on Netflix. Of course, the star power doesn't hurt.

The Four Seasons was co-created by Tina Fey, who also stars in the series, executive produces, and wrote two episodes of the first season. The cast also includes Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen. Unfortunately, with the season 2 renewal, that effectively confirms that one of the series regulars won't be returning.

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Tina Fey as Kate and Steve Carell as Nick in Episode 105 of The Four Seasons | Cr. Jon Pack/Netflix © 2024

Obviously, if you have already watched all eight episodes of the first season, then you know that Steve Carell's character Nick unexpectedly dies in the penultimate episode. The season finale finds his group of friends, ex-wife, and girlfriend grappling with his death before his girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) drops the bomb at the end of the finale that she's pregnant with his child.

Unless the series begins to incorporate flashback sequences in season 2, then it's likely that Carell won't be making appearances in the new episodes. The in-demand actor probably will no longer be a series regular since his character has died, but there's still a chance for guest appearances in flashbacks or as a ghost. We'll have to wait and see what happens in season 2.

As of the second season's renewal on May 14, Netflix hasn't confirmed the cast for season 2, though it's a solid bet that the rest of the main cast will return based on the graphic the streamer shared featuring Fey, Domingo, Forte, Calvani, Kenney-Silver, and Henningsen. The show also has an opportunity to cast another famous actor in Carell's place, though no one could replace Nick.

There's also no advanced teases for the plot of season 2 (though we can anticipate the birth of Nick's new child). The first season was based on the 1980s film of the same name written and directed by Alan Alda. Season 2 would likely veer beyond the scope of the film for four more vacations to take place each season throughout the year. The show's co-creators shared a statement:

"We are so grateful that audiences worldwide share our love of cozy sweaters, drinks by the ocean, and picking fights in a hot tub. See you on our next vacation together!" —co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield

Finally, Netflix got another one right. The streamer seems to be finding consistent success in comedy at long, long last. Netflix renewed a number of other scripted series during Upfronts, and more renewals are expected to be announced during Tudum later this month. Watch The Four Seasons only on Netflix, and stay tuned to Show Snob for more news and updates on season 2!