Tony and Ziva return this fall in new NCIS spinoff on Paramount+ (get the premiere date!)

Calling all NCIS fans! There's finally some long-awaiting news to share about the upcoming spinoff series. Paramount+ confirmed the premiere date for NCIS: Tony & Ziva, and even though it's not coming as soon as we had previously hoped, the spinoff is still only a short wait away!

The streaming service announced that NCIS: Tony & Ziva will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 4, which gives fans of the franchise an early helping of the series before the flagship returns for season 23 on CBS later this fall. According to Paramount+'s press release, the spinoff drops three episodes on its premiere date, followed by weekly episodes until the 10-episode season ends on Oct. 23.

For the NCIS fans already excited to tune into the new spinoff series in September, Paramount+ made sure to note that NCIS: Tony & Ziva will be exclusively available on their platform in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Japan. The streamer doesn't note if or when the series will become available in other countries.

Check out Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo in the key art below!

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1 Key Art featuring Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David, airing on Paramount+ 2025 | Photo Credit: Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres on Paramount+ in September 2025

Prior to the announcement of the official premiere date, Paramount+ had previously indicated in an earnings call in May that NCIS: Tony & Ziva would have an August release date. Obviously, that was a tentative mention of when the show could debut and the series ended up being pushed back to the following month. It's not arriving as soon as we'd hoped, but the wait much longer now!

The series picks up with Tony and Ziva raising their daughter together, but it's not all a picture-perfect family show. The pair goes on the run in Europe, forcing them to learn who to trust. Take a closer look at what to expect from the spinoff with the synopsis via Paramount:

"When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

Along with the Weatherly and De Pablo in the titular roles, NCIS: Tony & Ziva's cast also includes Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden, and James D’Arcy. John McNamara, who has executive produced shows like The Magicians and In Plain Sight, serves as the spinoff's showrunner.

In addition to Paramount+'s highly anticipated spinoff series and the flagship series returning this fall, prequel spinoff NCIS: Origins also returns for season 2 this fall on CBS, as does Australian spinoff NCIS: Sydney for season 3. There's a lot to look forward to for NCIS fans, and it all begins late this summer when we're at long last reunited with Tony and Ziva.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres on Thursday, Sept. 4 on Paramount+. Watch the trailer below!

More streaming news and updates from Show Snob: