Surprise! NCIS: Tony and Ziva will reunite the characters earlier than expected



The NCIS: Tony & Ziva first-look trailer made me laugh like a little kid. As a surprise, Paramount+ announced the spinoff would be coming in August 2025 instead of later in the fall. During the May 8, 2025 Paramount Global Earnings Call, Paramount touched base on their shows, mentioning that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiered earlier that day, NCIS: Tony & Ziva had been moved up to an August release, and four of Taylor Sheridan's shows filled the rest of the year's schedule.

Tony Dinozzo is one of my favorite characters. Although I loved Kate Todd and was devastated by her departure, it allowed CBS to cast a hardcore female agent who would test Tony like Kate did for two seasons. Ziva's addition in season 3 was the perfect move for the franchise. But no one knew they'd become an NCIS on-and-off-again love story to last decades.

“Life Before His Eyes”-- Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo During a routine stop for his morning coffee, Gibbs finds himself face-to-face with the barrel of a gun, which forces him to question choices he has made in the past and present, on the 200th episode of NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2011 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Tony and Ziva leave NCIS

Fans were devastated when Ziva and Tony passed the case load to new NCIS agents. However, the show is still going strong with original team member Timothy McGee holding down the fort. On April 17, Entertainment Tonight released an interview with Michael and Cote talking about the spinoff trailer. In the clip, Ziva tells Tony, "I feel like we're back at the job, like we should be calling McGee and saying, handle this." I giggled when she said this because of Tony and McGee's work relationship in the early seasons; OG fans remember the teasing. In all seriousness, if Sean Murray (McGee) cameoed, I'd be very shocked and happy.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are still a part of the NCIS-verse. Ziva faked her death in 2013's season 11, then returned in season 17. Due to Weatherly's 2016 season 13 exit, Tony and Ziva were never shown reuniting onscreen. In 2024, Weatherly cameoed to mourn Ducky while comforting Palmer and McGee. Their brief scene made me cry, but it would have been extra sweet had Ziva, Gibbs, and Abby been there. If you do the math, Weatherly and de Pablo haven't appeared onscreen together in a decade (season 11). The spinoff is long overdue.

L-R Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo for NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Tiva is reuniting this August

Originally, Paramount+ announced that NCIS: Tony & Ziva would release in fall 2025, but now it's been shifted to an earlier release window. This is exciting news for NCIS fans. Instead of waiting until fall, we'll end the summer with Tony and Ziva reuniting onscreen. Although the NCIS-verse keeps expanding, this spinoff brings back longtime fans and clues in new ones about our favorite original agents.

Although fans can stream the CBS NCIS broadcast line-up the next day on Paramount+, NCIS: Tony & Ziva will mark the first NCIS show to be streamed on Paramount+ instead of being broadcast on CBS. Other fan favorites — NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney — will take over CBS Tuesdays this fall.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for updates on NCIS: Tony & Ziva streaming on Paramount+ this August.