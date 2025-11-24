There is some disappointing but expected news about Netflix's Lena Dunham rom-com

Sometimes, a TV series is a one-season show, and that’s not a bad thing. That certainly seems to be the case with Netflix’s latest Lena Dunham romantic comedy series.

Too Much debuted to mixed reviews in October 2025, but with the number of eyes on the show, there was hope that it would be renewed. However, it turns out that this isn’t going to be a series that lands a second season, but it’s got nothing to do with Netflix!

Megan Stalter in Too Much on Netflix

Too Much was intended to be a limited series

According to Deadline, Dunham shared that Too Much was always intended to be a limited series. It didn’t matter how popular it became. The show wasn’t going to get a second part of the story, and that is what she is sticking to.

In Dunham’s eyes, Too Much was a transatlantic love story that happened to be a series rather than a movie because that allowed more time to delve into the characters. The ending was always going to be Jessica and Felix getting married, and they will enjoy their relationship moving forward.

The series follows Jessica, a New York workaholic who is struggling with her recent breakup. She decides it’s time to move to London and plans to live a life of solitude. That is, until she meets Felix, a struggling indie musician, who is a walking-talking red flag. Of course, that leads to an unusual connection, and Jessica doesn’t want to ignore the signs pulling her to the man.

The two face a series of ups and downs, but by the end of the series, they get married. It is just a longer version of a movie!

Will Sharpe in Too Much on Netflix

Where Too Much season 2 could have gone

While Dunham intended the series to be a limited series, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t thought about where the lives of Jessica and Felix could go. She did fall in love with the characters, and she knows that the two would end up having a baby. Then she went on to share that they would be on the first ship to populate Mars.

However, she didn’t want to keep going with the story. Part of being a creative is knowing when a show has come to an end, and for Dunham and her husband, Luis Ferber, they realized the wedding had to be the last point.

This doesn’t mean that there will never be a follow-up to the story. However, for now, Too Much is one-and-done. Honestly, with so many limited series then getting renewed for second seasons and not quite finding the spark that the first season had, I’m relieved.

Too Much is available to stream on Netflix.