Tulsa King season 3 episode 3 recap: Some road trips lead to dark turns

Tulsa King put the characters on a variety of road trips, with “The G and the OG” throwing a major wrench into Dwight’s plans!

Dwight arrived at the distillery, informing the gang they had to be careful not to make any mistakes and they had to know their enemy. He got a call from Musso stating that a car was coming to pick Dwight up and wasn’t taking no for an answer.

Dwight wasn’t happy to realize he was in a driver-free car playing rap music, putting a bullet into the screen, which nearly deafened him. Musso drove Dwight as he related that he wanted Dwight to take out a freelance killer he openly called a terrorist. Which meant Dwight was headed to Texas. “Guns, thugs, you’ll fit right in.”

The rest of the crew complained about Dwight not being there with Tyson thinking they should get intel on their enemies. Musso brought up Armand's absence, noting that Dwight said the man was with his family in Colorado, which seemed to amuse Musso. Musso explained that Dwight was being sent after Hector Deacon, aka the Watchmaker, a bomb maker. As Deacon was too smart to fall for an undercover agent, an actual criminal like Dwight could get in closer to trick him into a deal. Musso noted how Dwight “always kept poking the bear,” only for them to get pulled over by a cop.

Mitch found Cleo at the bar to relate how everyone was worried about her. He cheered her up by gifting her his classic car for a fun ride. In a less fun ride, Musso was about to get a ticket when Dwight showed off his people skills to get them out of it with some choice insults about Musso’s bed prowess. Tyson, Bodhi, and Grace were staking out Cole and arguing over who was number two in the organization, as well as being in a cybertruck, the worst vehicle to try and follow someone in.

That’s a bingo!

Following Cole to a warehouse, the Three Musketeers followed him into…a bingo hall where Cole was calling numbers for the elderly players. Cleo shared her worries about trusting Dwight, with Mitch insisting Dwight was a good man (really?), and Cleo deciding to take them on a road trip.

Joanne was questioning Bigfoot about Dwight when Armand’s wife, Clara, showed up, asking about her missing husband. Dwight and Musso indulged in a discussion on how to properly punish criminals, with Dwight laying out how a brutal death now and then did wonders for crime numbers. Goodie arrived at the bingo hall and proved once more he was smarter than he looked. He quickly figured out the bingo game was a huge scam, as one of the players was a “ringer” who would take in the winnings for Cole. The group instantly decided to foil the plans.

It turned out the Watchmaker was, in fact, a real watchmaker as Dwight visited his shop, some banter on a watch repair before Dwight cut through it to offer a deal. He told Deacon to look up his name to tell who was making an offer.

At the bingo hall, the crew swiftly managed to surround the ringer with Tyler throwing everything off by winning, forcing Cole to pay him. Mitch was struck by Cleo openly shoplifting items from a convenience store and going along with it. Dwight and Musso had a strange bonding drive back, with Dwight getting Musso to admit the conflict with Deacon was personal and not sanctioned by the FBI. Too late, Mitch realized Cleo was driving to the Dunmire manor, tearing up its lawn before confronting Dunmire to vow revenge.

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, Martin Starr as Bodhi and Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Steve Swisher/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It’s a bourbon hijacking

The rest of the crew celebrated at a strip club to spend Cole’s cash, with one stripper offering Tyson a private dance. The woman, Serenity, talked of how she wanted out of Tulsa, words that affected Tyson even as she went through a dance neither truly wanted, which was interrupted by Cole showing up with a gun.

Mitch summed up that he and Cleo never worked out because of her impulsive nature, and he wasn’t going to let that ruin this new operation. Cole and his goons beat down Tyson to find out the location of the special liquor, with Tyson refusing to talk. Cole played hardball by bringing out Serenity and counting down, with the show cutting to Tyson leading them into the distillery vault.

Cole told his goons to get rid of Tyson, with them firing bullets at the trunk he was held in, but it turned out the cybertruck’s thick hide protected Tyson.

Dwight and Margaret talked about Dwight needing some political backing and if Thresher was going to lose, Dwight had to find another ally. Bigfoot called Dwight to reveal the bourbon was all missing, with Tyson relating, “I’ll live,” and Dwight snarling, “Dunmire won’t.”

So now Dwight has to take on Dunmire’s theft while also wondering what game Musso is up to, making season 3 more exciting.

Tulsa King season 3 streams Sundays on Paramount+.