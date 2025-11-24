Tulsa King season 3 finale recap: Dwight and Dunmire have a final showdown

It all came down to this as “Jesus Lizard” brought Tulsa King season 3 to a bloody and boisterous finale that finally had the Dwight-Dunmire conflict come to a head!

Joanne was brought to Dunmire, who blamed Dwight for this. Margaret and Dwight talked about how Thresher was set to win the election in a landslide, as Margaret brought up being offered a job for the new governor. After she left, Dwight finally realized Joanne was missing. The gang was on the hunt, with Dwight getting a call from Dunmire, who demanded the bourbon in exchange for Joanne. Dwight’s reply? It was war.

Dunmire was trying to act like a good host to Joanne, once more acting like Dwight was the one who caused all this while demanding Joanne sign over the distillery. Joanne’s reply was “you can’t see what’s right in front of your face. You lost.”

Cole arrived to talk to his dad, only to be banned by his thugs. Lee (in a very nice red suit and hat) popped by Fred’s dealership to get a new Cadillac. Cole entered the study to find Joanne tied up, and he couldn’t believe his dad was going this far. He was kind enough to get her a drink and urged her to sign over the distillery. Joanne was smart enough to know that would change nothing and Cole agreed.

Beau Knapp as Cole and Scarlet Stallone as Spencer in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Cole seeks redemption

Lee came to the casino to be brought up to speed. Dwight told Lee he should get out of town but Lee refused to leave and offered his help. Bodhi reluctantly grabbed a gun while telling an employee to keep the place open in case Joanne came in. Cole appeared unexpectedly, asking to talk to Dwight.

Bigfoot showed off his equally hulking cousins while Mitch called an old buddy to supply them with enough weapons to hold off an entire police department. Cal was prepping his victory party and once more offered Margaret a job, with her agreeing only if she had a say in politics. Cal, tellingly, said they could keep Dwight out of this.

Dunmire ate supper before Joanne as he talked about his late wife and son, and in a moment of self-reflection, knew his wife would blame him for his oldest son’s death. He then ruined the moment by saying his son sacrificed himself and whether Dwight would do the same for Joanne. When Joanne askied if Dunmire had any regrets, he smacker her tray away.

The gang discussed a battle plan as Cole arrived with half the gang ready to shoot him on the spot. Cole declared he was done following his father, as Spencer pointed out Cole was the one who warned them about the hotel bombing. Lee spoke in Cole’s defense, knowing when someone was telling the truth, as Dwight pushed Cole to give them every detail he could about the Dunmire house.

Meanwhile, Dunmire threatened Joanne with an axe as Cal celebrated being elected governor of Oklahoma. Cole’s info had the gang finalizing the attack, with Dwight ordering Goodie to stay behind just in case things went south. Spencer told Cole he was a good man who’d done bad things for his dad, which seemed to move Cole.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dwight leads the troops

Dwight was in full “General” mode, leading the gang to the Dunmire manor. To the soundtrack of George Thorogood’s classic “Bad to the Bone,” Dwight’s crew unleashed an assault that would put Marines to shame, taking out Dunmire’s crew with machine guns, tear gas, rocket launchers and more. Lee, in particular, was having the time of his life using night-vision goggles and a gas mask while gunning down thugs.

Dunmire got the drop on Dwight, who barely avoided a shotgun blast before rescuing Joanne. He then hunted down Dunmire in a barn, beating the guy to a pulp. Dwight tied Dunmire up, telling him about the “Jesus lizard” that could run over water and it took just one mistake to sink it. He then paid Dunmire back by burning him alive just as Dunmire had done to Montague. Dwight marched off from Dunmire’s burning corpse to the tune of “Bad Company.”

At the casino, Lee announced he had fun and was inspired to head to New Orleans to make a new life for himself (and thus hinting at a possible spinoff). Dwight met Musso to get the federal liquor permit and assured Musso that no one would find the Watchmaker’s body. Musso made it clear he and Dwight weren’t done as Dwight joined the gang to enjoy Mitch serenading the bar.

It did seem like a rushed finale (only 36 minutes long), yet it planted seeds for next year with Cal now governor and questions about whether Cole continues his redemption arc. It was a pretty explosive finale to cap off another year of fun for Tulsa King!