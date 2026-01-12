4 twisty thrillers to watch on Netflix after His & Hers

If you just finished His & Hers on Netflix, you know exactly how addictive a twisty thriller can be. One minute you think you’ve got it all figured out, and the next, the show flips the entire story on its head, leaving you questioning every character, every motive, and even your own detective skills.

It's smart, suspenseful, and full of those “wait, what?” moments that make binge-watching feel like an emotional workout. And when it's over? You’re left desperate for the next surge of adrenaline. Lucky for you, Netflix has plenty more where that came from. There’s a whole world of twisty thrillers just waiting to pull you in. In this article, we've put together a list of four must-see thrillers currently streaming on Netflix that are perfect for anyone still reeling from His & Hers.

James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver in Run Away | Netflix

Run Away (2026)

Created by: Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst

Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst Seasons: 1

If you haven’t watched Run Away on Netflix yet, you are seriously missing out. It's the latest series adaptation to come out of international bestselling author Harlan Coben and Netflix's partnership. Based on Coben's novel of the same name, the story kicks off with Simon Greene, a dad whose life seems picture-perfect until his drug-addicted daughter, Paige, runs away. But don’t expect a simple search-and-rescue story. Simon’s journey plunges him into a web of danger, deception, and secrets so messy, twisted, and unpredictable.

James Nesbitt stars in the leading role as Simon. Those who have watched other Coben series adaptations on Netflix, like Stay Close and Missing You, will recognize him right away. He had roles in those shows as well. Joining Nesbitt in the cast are Alfred Enoch, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Ellie de Lange, Amy Gledhill, Jon Pointing, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Ingrid Oliver, Adrian Greensmith, and Tracy-Ann Oberman.

(L-R) Keira Knightley as Lo and Guy Pearce as Bullmer in The Woman in Cabin 10 | Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

The Woman in Cabin 10 (2025)

Directed by: Simon Stone

Simon Stone Written by: Stone, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse

Picture this: a luxury cruise that’s supposed to be all glitz, glamour, and smooth sailing until Keira Knightley’s character, investigative journalist Lo Blacklock, spots something horrifying. She witnesses a woman seemingly thrown overboard from the cabin next to hers.

But here’s the twist nobody saw coming: everyone insists it didn’t happen. The cabin was empty, the guest list checked out, and Lo’s suddenly left questioning her own sanity while trying to figure out what’s really going on. Spoiler alert: it’s way more than a simple case of imagination.

Desperate to uncover the truth, Lo finds herself spiraling deeper into a maze of secrets, lies, and hidden agendas, where every passenger is a potential suspect. That's the plot for The Woman in Cabin 10, a psychological thriller based on Ruth Ware's 2016 novel of the same title. Other than Knightley, the cast includes Guy Pearce, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Hannah Waddingham, and others.

(L to R) Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in episode 106 of The Watcher | Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

The Watcher (2022)

Created by: Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan Seasons: 1 and a second season in the works

Imagine moving into your dream home, the kind of place you’ve been fantasizing about for years, only to have that perfect picture start to unravel the moment you unpack your first box. That's what Netflix's The Watcher is about, which is inspired by the creepy true story of the Broaddus family.

In The Watcher, Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star as the Brannock family, whose fresh start in suburban New Jersey quickly turns into a full-blown nightmare when mysterious letters start showing up at their door.

And these aren’t your average “welcome to the neighborhood” letters. They’re chilling, cryptic, and downright threatening messages from someone calling themselves "The Watcher." As the letters keep coming, the Brannocks quickly realize that someone is watching their every move, and the perfect suburban dream begins to feel like a trap. Also in the cast are Isabel Gravitt, Luke David Blumm, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney, Christopher McDonald, and many others.

(L to R) Richard Armitage as Joe, Michelle Keegan as Maya in Fool Me Once | Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Fool Me Once (2024)

Directed by: David Moore and Nimer Rashed

David Moore and Nimer Rashed Written by: Danny Brocklehurst, Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly

Danny Brocklehurst, Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly Seasons: 1

Fool Me Once is another Coben series adaptation on Netflix that’s packed with twists and turns, and it's easily one of the best series in the entire Coben-verse. Adapted from Coben's 2016 book of the same name, Fool Me Once centers on Maya Stern, a former military helicopter pilot whose world is turned upside down when her husband, Joe, is brutally killed.

Still grappling with his death, Maya sets up a nanny cam to watch over her young daughter, only to be stunned when the footage appears to show Joe alive. Through the footage, she sees him moving through their home days after his funeral. What begins as shock soon spirals into obsession as Maya races to uncover the truth, questioning whether she’s being deceived or if something far more sinister is happening. Michelle Keegan stars as the main character, Maya Stern.

The rest of the cast is made up of Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Dino Fetscher, Emmett J. Scanlan, Joe Armstrong, and others.