These two Modern Family stars are 'still best friends' (which warms our hearts!)

When you have a favorite television series, especially one that goes on for so long, you get invested in everything about it. From the story, to the characters, and even the cast. We always like to hear good things about the relationships between co-stars, otherwise sometimes it becomes a bit tainted. And unfortunately, we do end up learning that some actors didn't get along or aren't close anymore. Thankfully when it comes to Modern Family, it looks like all the cast members are still close. And there's two in particular who are besties.

In an interview with PEOPLE recently, Ariel Winter who played Alex Dunphy shared that she and her TV younger brother Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy) are "extremely close" and "still best friends," to this day. Aw, this comment just warms our hearts! It definitely put a smile on my face.

4th Annual Legacy Ball Honoring Ariel Winter | Lila Seeley/GettyImages

It makes so much sense that the two are close. It's crazy to think about, but Winter was only 11 years old when she started working on Modern Family in 2009, with Gould being only a year younger at 10 years old. The two literally grew up together, going from children to teens, and then adults. By the time the comedy's 11-season run ended, Winter was 22 and Gould was 21 years old.

Your childhood and teen years are so important, and being on a huge show like that, it sticks with you. As do the relationships. The two onscreen siblings grew up together in every sense of the word, and during every stage of their lives. Again, from childhood, to the teenage years, and then adulthood. Wow!

Like I mentioned above, sometimes when you hear stories come out later about co-stars not getting along or some other issue that had been going on during the series, it really tarnishes the project you're such a fan of. You still love it, but in the back of your mind you now know this certain fact. Over the years since Modern Family ended, it's clear that it's not just Winter and Gould who are close.

The whole cast still is, and they regularly reunite which is just so great to see. And when it comes to this fictional sister and brother, it looks like they're closer to each other even more than Alex and Luke were. That is until they grew up a little. That's normal between siblings though. And we're so happy about these besties, and the rest of the cast who clearly love each other as well. As a fan, it's exactly what we want to see!

All 11 seasons of Modern Family stream on Hulu and Peacock.