5 good shows like Beauty in Black
By Bryce Olin
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has been the No. 1 new Netflix show on the Netflix Top 10 since it premiered on the streaming service on Oct. 24.
The series tells the story of the wealthy Bellaire family who have legitimate and illegitimate business enterprises in the hair-care industry. When Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a dancer, tries to do something different with her life, she becomes caught up in the Bellaire family's web of lies, corruption, and crime.
There are eight episodes of Beauty in Black on Netflix right now, but there's good news! There are actually 16 episodes in the first season of Beauty in Black, but Netflix split the season into two parts. According to a report from Unilad, Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 is coming in the spring of 2025.
We shared a list of five shows you should watch if you like Beauty in Black!
P-Valley
Where to watch: Starz and The Roku Channel
P-Valley is similar to Beauty in Black in a lot of ways! Mainly, both shows revolve around dancers, clubs, and the people who are involved in those circles. There's so much drama in P-Valley, but it happens in a natural, organic way. To me, that's very different than in Beauty in Black. That's not a slight against the latter, but P-Valley is clearly a better show.
Created by Katori Hall, P-Valley premiered on Starz in 2020. Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Nicco Annan, Sklyer Joy, Harriet D. Foy, Elarica Johnson, Parker Sawyers, and more.
So far, there have been two seasons of the series. Fans are desperately waiting for P-Valley season 3. Unfortunately, it probably won't premiere until 2025.
The series tells the story of Uncle Clifford Sayles (Annan), the owner of a strip club in Mississippi, and those hired to dance at the club, including Mercedes (Evans), Keyshawn (Thornton), and more.
If you like Beauty in Black, you're going to love P-Valley!
Power
Where to watch: Starz and The Roku Channel
Power is another show that fans of Beauty in Black need to watch. It's a much better series than Beauty in Black is so far, but it has similar themes and vibes.
The series was created by Courtney A. Kemp. Power premiered in 2014 on Starz and ran for six seasons on the network before ending in 2020. Despite Power ending, there are four Power spinoffs to watch, too! Once you get into this story, you won't be able to stop watching!
Power stars Omari Hardwicke as James St. Patrick, who goes by Ghost. The series follows Ghost as he tries to leave the criminal world that made him in order to start a nightclub. Unfortunately, it's much harder for Ghost to get out than it was to get in. Throughout the series, Ghost tries to make it all work.
You can watch all six seasons of Power on Starz right now!
Dynasty
Where to watch: Netflix
We couldn't make a soapy drama TV show list and leave off show one of the best soapy dramas of all time. The CW series premiered in 2017, and it's actually a remake of the classic series from the 1980s. I'm not old enough to remember that show, so I'm partial to the newer Dynasty.
The series ran for five seasons on The CW before coming to an end in 2022. You can watch all five seasons on Netflix right now.
Created by Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, Dynasty tells the story of the Carrington family, who are deep, deep, deep in feuds to take over the family corporation.
Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Alan Dale, Nicolette Sheridan, James Mackay, Sam Adegoke, and more star in the hit CW series.
Succession
Where to watch: MAX
When it comes to mixing family business and drama, there's no better show than Succession. In fact, depending on who you ask, there might be no better show than Succession ever! It's one of the highest-rated and award-winning dramas of all time.
Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession tells the story of the Roy family, who owns a major media conglomerate. When Logan Roy (Brian Cox) plans to step down, his children and others in the family business try to make big moves to run the show.
Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Natalie Gold, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, and more star in the series alongside Cox.
There are four seasons of Succession to watch on MAX right now. It's the best show on this list. It's much less soapy than Beauty in Black, so if that's what you like, you can probably avoid this one, but it's so good! Of the last few years, there definitely hasn't been a show on TV as good as Succession. Without being too critical, it's way better than Beauty in Black.
Territory
Where to watch: Netflix
Look, many of the shows on this list have been around for a long time, so we wanted to give Beauty in Black fans a new show to watch, and that's Territory. These shows are quite different, but they do have similar themes, especially with the criminal and business worlds colliding, players in each trying to make moves to get out or get in, and more.
Territory premiered on the same day as Beauty in Black on Netflix. The series is set in Australia and tells the story of the Lawson family as they try to keep the family cattle ranch despite controversy and challenges from rivals and more.
Sam Corlett, Anna Torv, Robert Taylor, and Michael Dorman star in the new series from Ben Davies and Timothy Lee.
There is one season of the family crime series on Netflix right now!
That's the list of shows to watch like Beauty in Black! We'll share more titles as the series develops. Stay tuned for the Beauty in Black Part 2 release date on Netflix.