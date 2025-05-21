Tyler Perry's She the People release date, time, preview

Tyler Perry has a new show arriving on Netflix tomorrow. It's called She the People, and you'll likely enjoy this series if you're a fan of his comedy work. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like a show that you'll be laughing at nonstop. The show's cast is also made up of some well-known actors, so there's much to look forward to.

She the People is one of Perry's projects that is part of his ongoing partnership with Netflix. He created the series along with Niya Palmer (Run the World, The Game). Famous for being deeply involved in most of his projects, he’s equally committed to this new Netflix series. Not only did he produce, but he also wrote the scripts and directed episodes.

Terri J. Vaughn, who most people will recognize from her previous role as Lovita Alizay Jenkins-Robinson in The Steve Harvey Show, takes on the lead role in this new comedy series. She plays politician Antoinette Dunkerson. Antoinette is a determined and savvy woman who’s breaking barriers as she climbs the political ladder. After campaigning for Lieutenant Governor and winning the election, she finds herself having to navigate the tricky world of politics, like dealing with a sexist governor, all while trying to manage the pressures that come with her family being thrust into the public eye.

Also in the cast are Jo Marie Payton (Family Matters, Meet the Browns), singer Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman (This Is Us, Mixed-ish), Tré Boyd (House of Payne), and Dyon Brooks.

(L to R) Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson, Drew Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson, Jade Novah as Shamika Latavia Latoya Farrah Dunkerson, Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson, Karon Riley as Michael Davies, Dyon Brooks as Basil Henderson in episode 103 of She the People | Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix

When is She the People coming to Netflix?

Okay, here’s where it gets a bit complicated. She the People will debut on Netflix on Thursday, May 22, 2025, but the entire 16-episode first season won’t be available right away. Rather than releasing all episodes at once, Netflix plans to split the season into two parts.

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the first batch is expected to include eight episodes, with the remaining eight episodes coming in the second and final release. That's how the streaming giant did Perry's other show on the platform, Beauty in Black. So it would make sense for Netflix to follow a similar release pattern with She the People. This would give viewers time to enjoy the first half before diving into the rest.

As mentioned above, She the People season 1 part 1 will make its way to Netflix tomorrow, May 22. Then, almost three months later, the streamer will release the second and final part on Aug. 14. You can expect both batches to drop at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on their official release dates. That's 2:00 a.m. CT if you're in the Central time zone. This is the typical release time schedule Netflix follows for its content.

Take a look at the hilariously funny official trailer for a sneak peek of what's to come in the comedy series!

Don't forget to add She the People to your watchlist. It seems like the perfect show to watch for a good laugh.