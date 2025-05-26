Under his eye, no longer? The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10 release date and preview

If you're still processing what happened in the penultimate episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 last week, believe me you're not alone. Season 6 episode 9 brought an explosive, pun intended, twist with the deaths of Commander Joseph Lawrence and Nick. And oh, yeah. Wharton is gone too. But, we're not really upset about that. The turn in the story sets up the season, and series finale. Before we get to that, when exactly can you start watching?

When to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10, aka the series finale, premieres Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu. I know we're all going to have our alarms set when that last episode drops on the streamer. I truly can't believe we've reached the end of dystopian drama.

If you're on the east coast, you'll have to wait until midnight. Though those of you located elsewhere, the season finale will be released Monday night due to time zone differences. Check out all the release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 27

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Monday, May 26

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Monday, May 26

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Monday, May 26

What we know about The Handmaid's Tale series finale

Unsurprisingly, Hulu is not sharing much information about The Handmaid's Tale series finale. There's a lot of expectations going into it, and the streamer won't want to give away too much. It makes sense, so we just have to be patient a little longer. Though that doesn't mean we have absolutely nothing.

First of all, season 6 episode 10 is aptly titled "The Handmaid's Tale," and is directed by June Osbourne herself, Elisabeth Moss. Over the course of the series, the actress has been in charge behind the cameras for a total of 10 episodes. Her first was in season 4, and her last is the final episode of the show she's lead for the past six seasons. Hulu has also released they synopsis of the finale. Check it out below:

"June reflects on her experiences in Gilead and decides what to do next."

It's a very vague description, but we can speculate what could be coming. I'm assuming since the high commanders, including Lawrence, Nick, and Wharton, don't make it to D.C. for help against the resistance, then that part of Gilead falls. It's thanks to Lawrence's sacrifice taking the bomb on the plane that I think what's left of the U.S. government, spearheaded by Mark Tuello, will be able to get that part of Gilead back. Though that doesn't mean the whole republic falls. Especially with the spin-off series The Testaments coming.

There's also the big question of whether June and Luke are able to reunite with Hannah. Is she and her family still there, or do they escape when the rebellion happens? Will the family ever be reunited, and will June be forced to leave her daughter behind once again? Because even though she might not be able to reach Hannah, there's another daughter waiting for her in Alaska. No matter what, it's going to be a tough decision and it will be interesting to see where the series lands.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10, aka the series finale, premieres May 27, 2025 on Hulu.