Underrated E! Network scripted drama series stages royal comeback on Netflix

Even though there's no shortage of Netflix shows premiering this summer to fill our watch lists, those seasons are short. We'll breeze through them in no time! We need something extra to dive into, an extra long binge-watch with multiple, longer seasons. Thankfully, Netflix also has more than a few shows that fit that criteria heading to their ranks in the coming months.

ABC's drama series Scandal recently returned to Netflix and NBC's mystery thriller Blindspot has always become popular on the streamer. Pretty soon, CBS sitcom Mom lands on Netflix for the first time, as does USA's Mr. Robot and The CW's romantic drama Sullivan's Crossing. But the series that will deliver all the soapy twists and turns is E! Network's scripted drama The Royals.

The Royals coming to Netflix in June 2025

That's right! The underrated drama series from the E! Network is coming to Netflix. The Royals begins streaming on Netflix on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The number of seasons that will be available on June 26 has yet to be confirmed, but it's most likely going to be all four seasons of the series. Across three years, the series released four seasons and 40 total episodes.

Based on the novel Falling for Hamlet by Michelle Ray, The Royals comes from One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn and centers on a fictional modern British monarchy that's in total chaos from all sides. When the series begins, the family suffers the loss of its eldest son and heir to throne Robert, leaving twins Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) to step up in different ways.

Eleanor's a party girl who makes headlines for her various scandals, while Liam had been the "spare heir" that wasn't expected to be groomed to take over for his father. Both of the twins wind up navigating rocky relationships, whether it's Eleanor with her bodyguard Jasper (Tom Austen) or Liam falling for Ophelia (Merritt Patterson), the daughter of the king's head of security.

But they're nothing compared to the ruthless and glamorous Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) or King Simon's (Vincent Regan) power hungry brother Cyrus (Jake Maskall). Both will do anything to preserve their image, and I do mean anything. The series delivers so many shocking plot twists, including the mystery of (spoiler alert!) who killed the king and another character coming back from the dead. While E! isn't known for its scripted series, The Royals pulled out all the stops.

If you're like me and you watched the show when it premiered on E! back in 2015 all the way until its cancellation in 2018, then you're not missing the opportunity to rewatch the complete series when it comes to Netflix. If you have never watched or even heard of The Royals, then now's your time to dive right into a show that's the textbook definition of a guilty pleasure.

