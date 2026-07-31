4 updates you might have missed about Overcompensating season 2

Ever since Overcompensating premiered on Prime Video in May 2025 and became one of the biggest new comedies on television, fans have been eager for the second season to arrive. We're desperate to spend another semester at Yates University, and thankfully, we're getting closer.

Overcompensating season 2 began filming earlier this year, which allowed for some much-needed updates to come from creator and star Benito Skinner. In the months following the cast and crew returning to work on the follow-up season, plenty more updates offered fun teases.

But it's entirely possible that you lost track of the series while it's been off the air and some of the most exciting Overcompensating season 2 updates have gone under the radar. In that case, we're sharing four of the biggest updates you might have missed!

Rish Shah, Wally Baram in Overcompensating | John Medland/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Overcompensating season 2 wrapped filming

The hardest part of the waiting process for fans has officially ended. That's right, Overcompensating season 2 has completed filming. After cameras started rolling in March 2026, the cast and crew were hard at work filming the new episodes, and production ultimately wrapped at the end of June 2026. From here, the post-production process begins before the eventual release.

Prime Video hasn't shared a possible release window for the comedy's return, but it's believed that Overcompensating season 2 is on target for a release in late 2026. The series already missed its window to debut in the summer, which makes a late fall release possible. It's unlikely that we will be waiting until 2027, given that the series should have a rather quick turnaround.

Holmes in Overcompensating | Jackie Brown/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Ashlee Simpson joins the cast as a guest star

While chatting at Teen Vogue Fest with Mary Beth Barone, Benito Skinner exclusively revealed that Ashlee Simpson appears in Overcompensating season 2. The series has quickly become known for its cameos, and the 2000s pop-rock queen dropping by makes so much sense. Simpson's role hasn't been confirmed, but it's likely that she could play herself or have a small guest role.

Overcompensating has plenty more fun casting updates, including Holmes being added to the main cast as Hailee, who was by far the breakout character from the first season. Additionally, music producer Zedd makes a cameo and Tom Francis, Aisha Dee, and AnnaSophia Robb have joined in new recurring roles. The rest of the main cast will reprise their roles.

Skinner previously revealed that he will be playing a second character in season 2 without giving away any details on his new character. However, he did say that "something sinister" is coming this season in relation to his dual role. Is he playing another version of Benny, or is this a completely different character that has nothing to do with the show's protagonist?

Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone in Overcompensating | © Amazon Content Services LLC

It's still freshman year and we pick up 'three seconds' later

Overcompensating caught a lot of unserious heat in its first season for its older cast members playing college freshman, though it's all party of the show's campy charm. Skinner has some news for the critics: The characters are still in their freshman year! (Well, not Mary Beth Barone's Grace.) But season 2 doesn't have a time jump to the next school year.

Skinner revealed that season 2 picks up "three seconds" after the season 1 cliffhanger and the following episodes continue during the second semester of Benny's freshman year. He felt that there was still too much to explore during this school year to jump to the next, which makes sense when you consider there are only eight episodes per season.

In case you forgot how the first season ended, Benny caught his best friend Carmen (Wally Baram) and his crush Miles (Rish Shah) kissing. Benny storms away from Carmen, leading her to accidentally express her anger in a way that outs Benny to both Grace and Miles... and anyone within listening distance at the party. We're picking right back up in the midst of this chaos.

Rish Shah, Wally Baram in Overcompensating | © Amazon Content Services LLC

Another main character comes out in season 2

Skinner couldn't help himself when sharing hints about the new season, offering another major tease at Teen Vogue Fest. While the first season was all about Benny's coming out journey, though that was something that was basically taken away from him in the season 1 finale, another main character will also come out in the new season. But who?

There's no doubt that some fans will be crossing their fingers that it's Miles who comes out in Overcompensating season 2 since he's Benny's crush and there are a lot of people shipping them together. He's definitely an option, though any number of characters could surprise us with their sexuality and identity. After all, Skinner didn't specifiy what "coming out" meant.

Grace could also be a main character that some fans might see as an option for this storyline, given her complicated relationship with her former best friend Mimi (Julia Shiplett). No matter which character comes out in season 2, Overcompensating will surely handle the storyline with care and, as always, plenty of humor. Until then, we'll have to continue making predictions.