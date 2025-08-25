Upload season 4, episode 3 recap: Nora hunts down her Nathan

Knowing that Nathan is alive, Nora and Aleesha head out on a mission to Upstate New York in Upload season 4, episode 3. Meanwhile, there’s a new problem in Horizon, and this time, it’s for the AIs.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Upload season 4, episode 3.

We get a look at the experience of Real Nathan in the medical facility. The machine that doesn’t decapitate people when they’re uploaded is being tested, but it does have side effects. It leads to people losing some of their memories, and it’s clear that something major is happening to Nathan’s real body.

He gets a rest when the Dupe Detection appears. The Horizon Nathan is in the same location Real Nathan is being uploaded to, which means nothing can happen for now. Nora calls Luke to head to Cape Cove to see Ingrid and Nathan there while Nora and Aleesha go to save the Real Nathan.

Upload - Season 4 First Look. Courtesy of Prime

New AI is being created in Upload season 4, episode 3

There’s a much bigger threat to Horizon and the clones during the episode. After deciding that the customer-facing AI are too focused on the customers and not the company. So, a new AI is created that will only serve Horizon. Yes, this is about to go as bad as it seems.

Meanwhile, in Cape Cove, the AI from Lakeview finds the Cape Cove AI. This leads to extra information being shared, and again, this is going to come up later.

Throughout the episode, this new AI starts to absorb all the other AIs, taking their knowledge with him. As the one who shared memories with Cape Cove’s AI, it’s clear that this could completely destroy Horizon.

Upload - Season 4 First Look. Courtesy of Prime

Nathan saves some of his memories

Realizing that he is losing a lot of his memories and finding out that he will be uploaded into an animal forever, he tries to see if the scientist who has a heart will help him. They start to look through some of his memories with Nora, and this guy ends up saving the unaffected versions of the scans to a hard drive ring.

This even leads to the scientist with a heart helping Nathan escape. It’s just as Nora and Aleesha get to the real Lakeview, where they find all the people getting various medical treatments. Just as you would expect, Nathan and Nora miss each other, but don’t worry too much. One of the benefits of Upload season 4 being so short is that there’s not a lot of time for issues in the storylines.

Nora does get a chance to find Ingrid’s dad, who is getting some teeth whitening done. Nora makes a deal. If they bring Real Nathan, she will give him the hard drive with David Choak on it. We know that Nathan was no longer in the real Lakeview, though, and Aleesha has to use her fighting skills to be able to fight the men.

Of course, Aleesha also called in help from the men that she’s working for, leading to the billionaires being arrested. Choak’s file is thrown in the woods, and Upload season 4, episode 3 ends with Nathan running over it without realizing. Goodbye, David Choak!

Nora feels like it’s all for nothing, retreating back into her room and into the vitual world that she’s created for her and Nathan. That’s all likely to change when Nathan knocks on the door and walks into the apartment.

Upload is available to stream on Prime Video.