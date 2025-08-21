7 dramatic Netflix shows to watch while you wait for Sullivan's Crossing season 4

Sullivan's Crossing has been the biggest surprise of the summer on Netflix. All three seasons of the hit series are finally available to stream. Fans are definitely binge-watching the series that tells the story of Maggie Sullivan, played by Morgan Kohan, after she returns to her small hometown after her medical practice gets into legal trouble.

Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Andrea Menard, and Tom Jackson round out the rest of the cast. The series is based on a book series by Robyn Carr, which is very similar to another Netflix show we're about to talk about.

Now, fans are waiting for Sullivan's Crossing season 4. Unfortunately, it's going to be a long wait! While you wait, we shared a list of eight Netflix shows for you to watch in the meantime.

Most similar: Virgin River

Virgin River. Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 602 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Virgin River is basically Sullivan's Crossing set on a different coast. Both shows are based on Robyn Carr's respective book series, and the shows feel very similar, definitely the most similar of any of the shows on Netflix.

Virgin River follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who is also a healthcare professional, who moves to a small town and makes a positive impact on her community as she deals with deep trauma. Martin Henderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, and Tim Matheson also star in the series.

Why you should watch: Well, Virgin River and Sullivan's Crossing are basically two peas in a pod. You're just going to love Sullivan's Crossing if you like Virgin River, and vice versa. These shows are so similar. There are even similiarities between the characters. It's wild! Plus, there are six seasns of Virgin River on Netflix right now. That's a big time commitment that will hopefully help that wait for season 4 go by a little more quickly. Plus, Virgin River has two seasons in the works right now!

More Southern: Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox and JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 402 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Sweet Magnolias is one of the best soapy romantic dramas to stream on Netflix. There have been four seasons of the hit series based on Sherryl Woods' book series of the same name. The Netflix series tells the story of Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), and her two best friends, Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley), as the run their businesses, take care of their families, and explore romantic relationships in a small town in the South.

Why you should watch: Sweet Magnolias is very much the same vibe as Sullivan's Crossing. There are dramatic twists and turns, and thematically, these shows are similar, too. While I don't know if Sweet Magnolias is on the same level as Virgin River, it's definitely a soapy drama worth watching, especially if you're a fan of Sullivan's Crossing.

Younger: My Life with the Walter Boys

My Life with the Walter Boys. Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 108 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

My Life with the Walter Boys is based on Ali Novak's novel of the same name. It premiered on Netflix in December 2023, and it was a big hit for the streamer. Now, My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 premieres on Aug. 28, 2025, so you have just enough time to catch up.

The series tells the story of Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), a teenager, who moves to rural Colorado from New York City to live with the Walters. While she desperately misses home, she starts to find a new home with the Walter family.

Why you should watch: My Life with the Walter Boys is basically the younger, more rural Netflix show to watch if you like Sullivan's Crossing. We don't see a lot of shows like this one on Netflix, but they are all the rage. Think The Summer I Turned Pretty, but more farm and maybe even better!

More Western: Ransom Canyon

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode 110 of Ransom Canyon. Cr. ANNA KOORIS/Netflix © 2024

Speaking of shows with some Western flavor, Ransom Canyon is the latest Netflix romantic drama to watch. The series is based on Jodi Thomas' book series. The Netflix show stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, and more. In the series, we have another small town with problems, a protagonist with a tragic past (Staten Kirkland, played by Duhamel), and a budding romance.

Why you should watch: Ransom Canyon is basically Yellowstone meets Virgin River, which means it's perfect for Sullivan's Crossing fans. After its premiere this spring, Netflix quickly renewed Ransom Canyon for season 2, and it's happening very soon. Stay tuned for more about the upcoming season.

Much funnier: Gilmore Girls

GILMORE GIRLS

Gilmore Girls is a fan-favorite on Netflix! Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls is a comedy-drama series that tells the story of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel) as they navigate life and love in the small town oasis of Stars Hollow. The series ran for seven seasons before Netflix rebooted it for a limited series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Why you should watch: If you like Sullivan's Crossing, you're going to like Gilmore Girls. That's a guarantee! The series is much funnier than Sullivan's Crossing, and it's meant to be. It's basically the perfect TV show, and it arrived a little bit before its time. With age, this show has only become more popular. Oh, and Scott Patterson, who stars in Sullivan's Crossing, also stars in Gilmore Girls.

Steamier: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives is another one of those shows that burst on the scene around the same time as Sullivan's Crossing on Netflix. The series is also based on a book by May Cobb. The show stars Brittany Snow as Sophie, a Massachusetts transplant in rural Texas, who falls in with the wife of a Texas gubernatorial candidate, Margo (Malin Akerman). When tragedy strikes the town, Sophie becomes a key suspect.

Why you should watch: Overall, The Hunting Wives is much steamier and much darker than Sullivan's Crossing. I don't think that should deter viewers from checking it out. It's a series packed with a lot of drama, intrigue, and mystery, and who doesn't love that in a TV show?

Outside the Box: Outer Banks

Outer Banks. Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 402 of Outer Banks.

Outer Banks is not like Sullivan's Crossing. It's a teen drama about treasure-hunting kids in the Outer Banks and the lengths they'll go to accomplish their dreams. But, it is very dramatic, campy at times, and a little bit soapy. Like Sullivan's Crossing, it has that small-town coastal vibe, and I think fans of Sullivan's Crossing might want to add a little more adventure to their life while they wait for the next season.

Why you should watch: Well, for one, Outer Banks is like my favorite Netflix show of all time, so I'm always recommending that to all my fellow Netflix fans. Jokes aside, it's the drama, the twists, the epic up-and-downs of high school treasure-hunting, and the romance that should hook Sullivan's Crossing fans. You will have a favorite ship in this series; I just know it.

You'll also fall in love with this cast. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant are so good in this show! And, Outer Banks season 5, the final season of the series, is coming to Netflix in 2026.

That's the list of Netflix shows to watch while you wait for Sullivan's Crossing season 4! Stay tuned for more great shows.

