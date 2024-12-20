Virgin River season 6 has fewer episodes (but this isn't the end for Mel and Jack!)

The latest season of Virgin River is now streaming on Netflix, and it's a doozy! In Virgin River season 6, Mel and Jack get all their ducks in a row before they walk down the aisle, but making it to their wedding day without a hitch — except the most important one! — isn't an easy undertaking. Between love triangles, health scares, and lots of jealousy, it's a mad dash to the big day.

As we all start to binge-watch season 6 over the weekend (if you haven't already finished!), you might wonder why the season feels a bit shorter than usual. Well, you're right. Virgin River season 6 contains only 10 episodes, two fewer than season 4 and 5, which contained 12 episodes each. However, rather than releasing in two different batches like season 5, the season released all at once.

While it's probably a bummer for Virgin River fans hoping to watch as many episodes as the previous two seasons, don't get too bummed out. There's good news! Even though there aren't any additional episodes of season 6 coming, get excited for a whole new season. That's right, this isn't the end of the road for Mel and Jack. It's not happily ever after yet!

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 610 of Virgin River | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2024

No, season 6 isn't the final season of Virgin River

Like your potential confusion over the Virgin River season 6 episode count, you might also be wondering while watching if season 6 was the final season. Admittedly, there were some parts of the season that felt as if the writers were gearing up for a series finale. But after watching the season 6 finale, it's clear that the writers had no intention of making season 6 the last.

In fact, back in October 2024, a couple months ahead of the season 6 premiere on Dec. 19, Netflix officially announced the Virgin River season 7 renewal. Because it's so early in the process, there isn't much known about the logistical aspects of the next season, including its episode count or filming schedule. But we can be excited to learn that Mel and Jack will be back!

The final scenes of season 6 packed in its fair share of jaw-dropping cliffhangers that set up the seventh season. In addition to Lizzie and Denny expecting their baby girl, another couple finds an adoption opportunity land on their doorstep (literally!). A long-simmering love triangle reaches a head with a proposal and a runaway conwoman, and Charmaine's bad luck continues with a potentially scary twist. These cliffhangers couldn't have possibly been the end.

Virgin River fans can also rest easy knowing that the future of the show isn't in harm's way. The series' showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Deadline that he has "no plans to wrap up the series anytime soon." Smith promised that as long as viewers are loving these characters and stories and continuing to tune in, he will continue to make the show for as long as Netflix and the fans like.

The nature of the show and its expansive ensemble cast allows for so much more story to be told, especially when the writing team can lean on Robyn Carr's series of novels for inspiration. Mel and Jack getting married was just the beginning of their relationship instead of being an endpoint for the series. The honeymoon period makes way for starting a life and a family. Who would want to miss out on watching that?

Watch Virgin River only on Netflix.